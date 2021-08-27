Trump, Republican lawmakers lash out at Biden after Kabul attack

Former president Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers lashed out at Democratic President Joe Biden on Thursday after 12 US troops were killed and 15 wounded in suicide bombings in Kabul.

Trump, who has been sharply critical of Biden's handling of the Afghan crisis, called Thursday's suicide attacks in Kabul a "tragedy" and said they should have been prevented.

"This tragedy should never have been allowed to happen, which makes our grief even deeper and more difficult to understand," said Trump, whose administration -- in a February 2020 deal with the Taliban -- committed the United States to a full withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Several Republican lawmakers said Biden should resign or be impeached.

"Joe Biden is responsible," said Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri. "It is now clear beyond all doubt that he has neither the capacity nor the will to lead. He must resign."

Representative Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking Republican in the House, tweeted that "Joe Biden has blood on his hands."

"The buck stops with the President of the United States," Stefanik said.

"This horrific national security and humanitarian disaster is solely the result of Joe Biden's weak and incompetent leadership. He is unfit to be Commander-in-Chief."

The Republican minority leader of the House of Representatives urged Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker, to call the chamber back from recess to address the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

"It is time for Congress to act quickly to save lives," Representative Kevin McCarthy said. "Our enemies have taken advantage of the chaotic nature of the withdrawal."

McCarthy said Pelosi "must bring Congress back into session before August 31 so that we can be briefed thoroughly and comprehensively by the Biden administration."

McCarthy also called on Biden to "take decisive action to protect our troops, our citizens, and our allies without regard for an arbitrary deadline."

Speaking on Tuesday -- two days before the attack on Kabul airport -- Biden said he was sticking with his plan to complete the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan by August 31.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called the Kabul attack "enraging" and said "we need to redouble our global efforts to confront these barbarian enemies who want to kill our Americans and attack our homeland."

A suicide bombing at Kabul airport, where an international airlift has been underway since the Taliban seized power, and another at a nearby hotel killed 12 US servicemen and wounded 15 on Thursday, according to the Pentagon, along with an unspecified number of Afghans.

Drew Hammill, Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, dismissed McCarthy's call as an "empty stunt" and said the Biden administration has repeatedly briefed members of Congress.

In a statement, Pelosi ignored McCarthy's call for the House to be called back from recess but said Congress "must continue to be kept closely informed" about developments in Afghanistan.

The House adjourned for its fall recess on August 24 and is scheduled to return on September 20.