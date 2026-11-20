Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin's meeting on Thursday was a rare occasion when all three nuclear powers came to the same table for talks. One of the key agendas of the talks was denuclearisation.

U.S. President Donald Trump, right, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend a trilateral meeting at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen, southern China's Guangdong province, Thursday, Nov. 19. (Sergei Bobylev/Pool Sputnik Krem)

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The joint statement issued after the meeting only had a passing mention of denuclearisation, without a clear time frame. It stated that the three countries "reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought" and they would "conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing proliferation of nuclear weapons."

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Trump, however, was more candid about it, telling Reuters in a phone interview that a mutual agreement on nuclear disarmament is a "hard thing" to achieve. He stressed that Washington will, nonetheless, keep at it. "I love the concept of it but in terms of pure negotiation, it’s a very hard thing for me as a president to do," Trump said.

Deep Dive What did Trump, Xi and Putin agree to on nuclear weapons? They reaffirmed that nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, and agreed to hold dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the spread of nuclear weapons. The declaration did not set out specific arsenal cuts. Why does Trump say nuclear disarmament is psychologically hard to achieve? Trump said it is difficult for a country to agree to give up a large nuclear arsenal, citing the challenge of asking a nation with thousands of weapons to surrender them. He said the US would keep pushing for disarmament. Did the three leaders set a deadline or binding target for nuclear disarmament? No. The joint statement provided no clear timeline or target for disarmament. Putin said the leaders had not set an ambitious goal and there would be no compulsion to comply with the decisions.

Trump told Reuters that even President Xi Jinping of China “agrees" with him, but at the same time, "it's very hard for somebody to say 'We have 4,000 nuclear weapons, we’ll give up." The 80-year-old added that Washington will keep pushing "because it should be done, but it’s hard to do psychologically". Putin told the media after the meeting that they did not set any ambitious goal and there would be no compulsion to comply with the decisions.

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Xi Jinping had said earlier at the ahead of the three-way meet that a nuclear arsenal is a "sword of Damocles." "A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," Xi said, according to China's Xinhua news agency.

“Every effort must be made to prevent nuclear war, adhere to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and maintain global strategic stability.”

What Xi, Trump and Putin talks achieve

Along with nuclear proliferation, Trump, Xi and Putin were poised to discuss the Ukraine war and the Middle East conflict as its three key agendas. But the joint declaration after the meeting did not mention Ukraine or the Middle East. Notably, hours before the meeting Thursday, Russia carried out a drone attack on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, killing one and damaging embassies of foreign nations.

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The declaration touted cooperation on United Nation reforms, refining fossil fuel and put restriction in the International Criminal Court. AP reported that Trump left the venue after the 70-minute session without waiting for photos or speaking to the media.

In a Truth Social post later, the POTUS called the meeting "highly consequential" and said he would provide more details on it at a White House presser at 12pm ET on Friday.