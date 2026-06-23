Trump says he was critical of UK PM over North Sea oil drilling, NATO stance

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said he had been critical of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer before his resignation as Labour Party leader, citing disagreements over energy policy and NATO-related decisions, including restrictions on North Sea oil drilling.

"The UK has a much better portion of the North Sea," Trump said. (REUTERS)

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Speaking during a signing ceremony of two Executive Orders on quantum technology at the White House Oval Office, Trump said he had raised concerns with the UK leadership over what he described as missed opportunities in the energy sector.

"I was critical of him only because, as I told him, 'You're really messing up energy. You have windmills all over the place. In the meantime, you have the North Sea oil, and they won't let anybody drill," Trump said.

He further claimed that parts of the North Sea had significant untapped potential but were being left unexploited due to environmental concerns.

"The UK has a much better portion of the North Sea. They don't want to do it for environmental purposes," he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump also criticised the UK PM's approach to NATO-related cooperation, alleging that certain decisions had strained coordination with the United States. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump also criticised the UK PM's approach to NATO-related cooperation, alleging that certain decisions had strained coordination with the United States. {{/usCountry}}

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"He was not good to us with NATO. He said, 'We can't use the island' for a couple of weeks. Then he said, 'Well, but ultimately I gave it to you.' No, that was a bad move. That hurt him badly, but I wish him well," he said.

The US President further said the UK faces broader domestic challenges, adding, "But he's got two problems. Energy and immigration. And crime."

Trump's remarks come after the UK Prime Minister announced his resignation as the leader of the Labour Party amid a challenge from new Labour legislator Andy Burnham.

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"Every decision I've taken has been about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party," he said in a statement on Monday.

Starmer also said he will ask the Labour Party's National Executive Committee to establish a leadership election timetable, with nominations opening on July 9, noting that he will remain in office as prime minister until the leadership process is completed and will work to ensure an orderly transfer of power.

"I will ask the National Executive Committee of the Labour Party to set out a timetable with nominations opening on the 9th of July and completed by the summer recess. In the case of a contest, this will ensure a new leader is in place before Parliament returns in September. I will remain in post as prime minister until the contest is complete, and I will do everything I can to ensure an orderly handover of power," he added.

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Before his resignation, Trump on Sunday claimed that Starmer would step down from office for "failing badly" on immigration and energy policy.

"Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom," Trump stated on a post on Truth Social.

Elaborating on his assessment, the US President claimed that Starmer's policies had fallen short across critical sectors, specifically highlighting immigration and North Sea oil development.

"He failed badly on two very important subjects - IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well!" Trump added.