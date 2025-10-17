Trump says high tariffs on China ‘not sustainable’: 'They forced me to do that'

US President Donald Trump said that the tariffs imposed on China were “not sustainable” as tensions between China and US rise ahead of his expected meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Donald Trump on China (AP)

“It’s not sustainable,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business, a clip of which aired on Friday, when asked whether the tariffs the two countries imposed on each other earlier this year could remain.

“But that’s what the number is, it’s probably not, you know, it could stand, but they forced me to do that.”

He added that he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in two weeks and that he thought things would be fine with China.

‘China is always looking for an edge’: Trump

“China is always looking for an edge,” Trump said during the Fox Business Network interview. “I don’t know what’s going to happen. We’ll see what happens.”

The tariff dispute between Washington and Beijing had pushed US import taxes on Chinese goods to as high as 145% in a tariff war that stoked fears of a global slowdown.

Those duties, however, were put on hold with a 90-day truces, the latest of which is set to expire on November 10 unless extended.

Trump on trade war with China

Last week, Trump threatened additional 100% tariff on Chinese goods by November 1 and even discussed canceling the planned meeting with Xi, expected to be along the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea later this month.

“I get along great with him,” Trump said of Xi in the interview.

“I think we’re going to be fine with China, but we have to have a fair deal. It’s got to be fair,” he added.

“Well, you’re in one now,” Trump said Wednesday when asked about a trade war with China if they cannot reach a trade deal. “We have a 100% tariff. If we didn’t have tariffs, we would be exposed as being a nothing.”