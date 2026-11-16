‘Wars and world peace’: After China, Trump shares agenda of trilateral meet with Xi, Putin

United States President Donald Trump on Monday outlined the agenda for his proposed trilateral meeting on November 19 with Chinese and Russian counterparts Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

China had earlier said that the three leaders would discuss issues related to “world peace.” (AFP/ Reuters)

Trump said discussions during the meeting, which is scheduled to take place in China's Shenzhen, will cover denuclearisation and the conflicts involving Iran and Ukraine, news agency Reuters reported. China had earlier said that the three leaders would discuss issues related to “world peace,” signalling a focus on global security and geopolitical challenges.

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This will be the first-ever trilateral meet between the presidents of China, Russia and US. Chinese President Xi will host Trump and Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday. China is hosting the 33rd EC Economic Leaders' Meeting on November 18-19, with leaders of the 21-member grouping attending.

Ukraine, Iran wars; denuclearisation on agenda

Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday morning that he plans to talk about the Russia-Ukraine conflict during the meeting with Putin and Xi. “We’ll talk about, my favorite subject, Ukraine. Ukraine’s losing Ukraine,” Trump said, according to the Associated Press.

He further said Russia was losing 25,000 soldiers “in the month”, adding that the leaders would talk about that. Trump's remarks come after his administration officials said the three leaders would discuss nuclear disarmament and the Iran war, but steer clear of Russia's war with Ukraine, according to AP. The US President said the Iran war and denuclearisation would also be a part of the agenda, Reuters reported.

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{{^usCountry}} Trump said economy and trade would also be discussed, while also suggesting a potential meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. ‘World peace’, ‘strategic stability’: Beijing on trilateral meet agenda {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump said economy and trade would also be discussed, while also suggesting a potential meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. ‘World peace’, ‘strategic stability’: Beijing on trilateral meet agenda {{/usCountry}}

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Beijing earlier on Monday said the leaders of China, Russia and US would discuss “world peace” and “strategic stability” during their meeting. While providing few details, China said Putin, Trump and Xi would hold “in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations,” AFP reported.

China's foreign ministry spokeswoman said that these discussions would be “of ground-breaking significance.”

Russia's ‘hard to overestimate’ remark; ‘Yalta 2.0’ concerns

The Kremlin, while reacting to the trilateral meeting meeting between Putin, Trump and Xi, said it was “hard to overestimate” its significance and symbolism, according to an AFP report.

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Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov told reporters Monday that the meeting was based on a format taking into account “the mutual understanding and alliance between our countries during the Second World War.”

The proposed meeting, meanwhile, has sparked concerns, specifically from Europe and Ukraine, and has drawn comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference, where the US, Britain and the Soviet Union agreed on spheres of influence.

The conference shaped the global order after World War Two and is often cited as an example of powerful nations making decisions that affect smaller countries without their involvement. Similar fears have emerged ahead of the proposed meeting in Shenzhen, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warning against repeating the Yalta arrangement. “We really don't want this to turn into 'Yalta 2, 3, 4,' with a redistribution of influence,” he had said last month.

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Deep Dive What will Trump, Xi and Putin discuss at their trilateral meeting? The leaders are expected to discuss denuclearisation and the conflicts involving Iran and Ukraine. China has described the meeting as focused on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability. Why is the Trump-Xi-Putin meeting considered significant? It is scheduled to be the first face-to-face trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, China and Russia. China said it could help strengthen communication and promote stability in relations among the major powers. Will Trump, Xi and Putin reach a nuclear arms control agreement? No agreement is expected to emerge from the meeting. A senior US official said it would serve as a starting point for discussions on nuclear arms control.

Trump will first travel to Philippines' capital Manila for a two-day visit from November 17 to November 18 for the Asean summit. He will then travel to China on November 18 for the APEC summit and meet with Putin and Xi for historic three-way nuclear talks.