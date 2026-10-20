Trump tells France's Macron 'close your borders' as curfew continues in parts of Paris

US President Donald Trump has blamed immigration for the unrest in France and urged President Emmanuel Macron to tighten border controls as authorities impose curfews in parts of Paris and other cities following a weekend of violent protests.

Trump urged France to close its borders, blaming immigration for unrest as Paris continued imposing curfews after protests. Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)

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Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, October 19, Trump said, “What’s happening in France has to do with immigration, not schools, not anything. It’s immigration, and I told President Emmanuel Macron, close up your borders.”

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His comments came as French authorities introduced overnight restrictions in parts of Paris to prevent further disorder after demonstrations over living costs, fuel prices and problems in the education system turned violent.

Trump links France protests to immigration

Deep Dive What triggered the protests in France? Demonstrations began amid anger over rising living costs, fuel prices and concerns about public services, including schools. They spread across several cities, and some turned violent. Where and when was a curfew imposed in Paris? An overnight curfew applied to Place de la République and Les Halles, from 11 pm Monday until 6 am Tuesday. Authorities chose localized restrictions rather than a curfew across all of Paris. How did the protests affect businesses and public buildings in France? Businesses including supermarkets, pharmacies, clothing stores and boutiques were damaged or looted. The historic town hall in Limoges was extensively damaged by fire during the unrest.

Trump said he had raised his concerns about immigration with Macron years ago, claiming France had made a mistake by allowing large numbers of people into the country.

“Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon,” he told reporters.

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{{^usCountry}} He also warned European countries about the consequences of not tightening their borders, saying: “If Europe doesn’t close its borders and bring the criminals out, like the people that are protesting, Europe is finished.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also warned European countries about the consequences of not tightening their borders, saying: “If Europe doesn’t close its borders and bring the criminals out, like the people that are protesting, Europe is finished.” {{/usCountry}}

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The comments followed a post Trump made on Truth Social on Sunday, in which he described France as being in crisis and called for tighter border controls.

The demonstrations in France began amid anger over rising living costs and concerns about public services, including schools. Protests spread across several cities, with incidents of looting, vandalism and clashes with police.

Curfew imposed in parts of Paris after weekend violence

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Paris police announced an overnight curfew for two central areas, Place de la République and Les Halles, from 11 pm on Monday until 6 am on Tuesday. A wider ban on public gatherings was also due to begin at 8 pm.

The restrictions followed clashes and looting during demonstrations on Saturday, October 17. Authorities in other French cities, including Lille, Nice and Lyon, also introduced local curfews or restrictions.

Also Read: France protests ‘felt like war,’ say citizens as Macron slams ‘unrestrained violence’, blames far-left groups for unrest

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said the government was opting for local measures rather than imposing a curfew across the whole of Paris. He also said a state of emergency remained an option if needed.

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