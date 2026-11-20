US President Donald Trump threatened to annihilate Iran unless it makes a deal to end the war with the US, delivering a speech to the United Nations that laid bare his disregard for nations that might thwart his agenda.

US President Donald Trump threatens to annihilate Iran at UN (Bloomberg) more less

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Speaking Tuesday at the annual gathering of world leaders at UN headquarters in New York, Trump predicted Cuba’s government would collapse, touted his decision to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and rejected the idea that nations should limit artificial intelligence.

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While not as combative as last year’s General Assembly speech, when he warned that other countries are “going to hell,” Trump highlighted how little patience he has for the UN’s mission to tackle global problems together with the aim of fostering world peace.

That was made abundantly clear with Trump’s warning to Iran, whose delegation left the hall as he threatened to destroy their country if it doesn’t agree to a deal to end a war that he started alongside Israel more than six months ago.

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{{^usCountry}} “Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before — maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world — or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly?” Trump said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before — maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world — or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly?” Trump said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness?” he said.

The threat echoed past comments, in which Trump warned he might wipe Iran off the map. But making the statement from the iconic green-marble rostrum of the UN’s General Assembly hall drew a jarring contrast with the principles behind the creation of the world body.

Trump argued that he’s using American power to confront longstanding challenges, compared with other leaders who only talk about doing so.

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“To the victor belong the spoils,” the president said, referring to the effort to overthrow Venezuela’s leader and take control of its oil reserves.

He also touted plans for more US military bases in Greenland, and said America was putting longtime adversary Cuba “under the biggest pressure they’ve ever been under.” Cuba’s diplomats walked out of the hall when Trump mentioned their country.

The address was Trump’s second before the UN since returning to the Oval Office in early 2025 and comes at a very different moment of his presidency.

Whereas last year Trump was triumphant after winning reelection, this year’s speech comes at a vulnerable point in his presidency. His approval rating is at or near record lows, polls show, and warning signs continue to flash for Republicans ahead of November’s midterm election that could see them lose control of Congress.

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The Iran war remains deeply unpopular in part because of the cost in lives and higher gasoline prices. Trump said he thought Iran was holding out to make a deal until after the midterm elections.

He offered little rhetorical support for Ukraine, still struggling to repel a Russian invasion that began more than four years ago, and vowed again to strike a deal to end the conflict.

His approach has faced pushback from other world leaders. In his speech, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres didn’t mention the US by name but said Trump’s approach is anathema to a future that avoids “hegemonic tendencies.”

“Building such a future begins with a recognition, especially by superpowers that their power isn’t so super,” Guterres said. “Their power has limits.”

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Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was more explicit. Though he also didn’t mention the US, he lamented a world order in which the UN has lost its credibility and the body’s Security Council is crippled by the veto power held by the US and four other nations.

“This inherent flaw in the UN Charter granted the great powers the luxury of being insensible,” Lula said in his speech.

Trump, who arrived in New York on Monday, is due to meet a handful of world leaders later Tuesday including Delcy Rodriguez, the Maduro ally who has gained US backing to run Venezuela in the wake of her boss’s ouster.

He then plans to return to Washington for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi isn’t attending the General Assembly meeting.

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Trump mentioned China — the US’s foremost geopolitical rival — only once by name in his speech, saying the US was leading “now over China by a lot, and everyone else” in the AI race.

He then went on to reject Guterres’s plea, made from the same podium soon before, to join forces and keep AI from going rogue. Trump described that effort as a “a globalist scheme.”