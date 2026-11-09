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Trump to meet Qatar's prime minister at White House as Iran peace talks face hurdles

Vice President JD Vance is also scheduled to meet with the Qatari leader, according to a US official.

Published on: Nov 9, 2026, 08:48:37 IST
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President Donald Trump will meet with Qatar's prime minister at the White House on Monday, according to the White House schedule, as the conflict with Iran drags on and diplomatic efforts to end it face significant obstacles.

US President Donald Trump. Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who is also foreign minister, is scheduled to meet Trump at the White House on Monday. (AP )
US President Donald Trump. Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who is also foreign minister, is scheduled to meet Trump at the White House on Monday. (AP )

Trump is due to meet with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who also serves as Qatar's foreign minister, in a closed-door meeting. Vice President JD Vance is also scheduled to meet with the Qatari leader, according to a US official.

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Qatar has played a central role as an intermediary between Washington and Tehran, conveying proposals and seeking to bridge differences over Iran's nuclear program and the terms for ending the conflict.

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Trump said Sunday that he was highly unlikely to order new strikes against Iran if negotiations made progress and produced a strong agreement, but warned that the United States had identified additional infrastructure targets, including bridges, should military action resume.

 
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Get the latest World News, breaking headlines and global updates from the US, UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia and other countries along with latest US midterm elections update. Follow major international events on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest World News, breaking headlines and global updates from the US, UK, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia and other countries along with latest US midterm elections update. Follow major international events on Hindustan Times.
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