Trump on UFO sightings: Air Force pilots have told me 'very strange' things

In a sitdown with 60 Minutes correspondent Ross Douthat, President Donald Trump weighed in on UFOs and said that military pilots have "told me things that are very strange". Trump’s interview comes days after Republicans faced setbacks in the 2026 midterm elections. Donald Trump said during the interview that one of the most frequent questions he gets asked is what the military calls unexplained anomalous phenomena, also known as unidentified flying objects, or UFOs. (REUTERS/Eric Lee) (REUTERS)

In the same interview, Trump stood by his handling of the economy and the Iran war. However, he also acknowledged some "bad messaging" on economic issues and said his immigration crackdown was "too tough" at times.

What Donald Trump said about UFOs Trump said during the interview that one of the most frequent questions he gets asked is what the military calls unexplained anomalous phenomena, also known as unidentified flying objects, or UFOs.

“I'm not too much of a believer, but I sat in the Oval Office, first term and a little bit second term, meeting with Air Force pilots that are really good, solid people,” said the president. “These are not people that you would say are conspiracy theorists. They don't even know what it means. But they're great, great pilots. Young, handsome. They have beautiful, nice flat tops. I'd like to have a haircut just like them. They look perfect, like Tom Cruise. … They're thin, you know, very thin and very everything. And … they're the real deal. And they've told me things that are very strange in certain cases.”

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He added, “They said, 'Yes, there's something going on out there...' because they're flying an F-22... and something goes by them at three times their speed, and it's round..."”