Pete Hegseth faces Republican heat as Iran war blamed for midterm rout

CNN reported Massie intended to trigger a House vote on the impeachment effort when federal lawmakers return for the next session, citing Republican insiders. It noted that the lawmakers anticipated the measure would successfully clear the chamber.

In September, Massie filed articles of impeachment against Hegseth, a major proponent of the war. Massie accused Hegseth of abusing his office by launching hostilities against Iran without Congress's approval. In an X post on Wednesday, Massie said: “There is one contingency in which I won’t reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns.”

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie has asked Pete Hegseth to step down, promising he would not reintroduce the impeachment effort if he did so, as pressure mounted on the Secretary of War after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in midterm elections amid anger over the Iran war. Hegseth, a polarising figure in US politics, has spawned adversaries even within his own Republican Party.

How did the Iran war increase pressure on Hegseth after the midterms?

How did the Iran war increase pressure on Hegseth after the midterms?

Why is Pete Hegseth facing calls to resign or be impeached?

Why is Pete Hegseth facing calls to resign or be impeached?

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In 2006, then-President George Bush sacked Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld the day after the midterm elections as Democrats won control of Congress amid discontent over the Iraq war.

US President Donald Trump backed Hegseth on Wednesday, saying he is doing a very good job. Trump previously described Hegseth as a champion of the war.

Trump's backing came even as Vice President JD Vance questioned whether the Iran war was worth it. Vance said the war cost Republicans control of Congress.

The Defense Department said Hegseth was "100 percent committed" to leading the Pentagon until the end of Trump's term.

On Tuesday, Republican US Senator Thom Tillis told CBS News that Hegseth has a reckoning coming. Tillis added Hegseth's strained relationship with lawmakers was undermining the Trump administration's push for a $1.5 trillion defense spending package in Congress.

Tillis said they need to determine whether Hegseth is the best person to bring those needs to Congress if he wants something done before the end of this Congress, 60 days away.

Democrats have promised to investigate Hegseth, including his handling of the Iran war, purges of top military officers, Ukraine policy, strikes on ⁠suspected drug trafficking boats in Latin America, which could amount to war crimes.

Democratic Congressman Jason Crow, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said Hegseth needs to go. “He is incompetent... Every day that he’s in the Pentagon...our service members, our men and women, our sons and daughters, brothers and sisters are at greater risk,” Crow told CBS News

Patrick Ryan, another democrat representing New York's 18th congressional district, said the first job will be getting rid of Hegseth. "The American people just sent a resounding message for change and for accountability. One of our first opportunities for real accountability will be getting rid of Pete Hegseth, who is the most incompetent and immoral Secretary of Defense in American history," he said.

Ryan said when Congress gets back next week, there will be a privileged resolution vote for Hegseth's impeachment. "What that means is every representative will have to stand and be counted and say, 'Do you support this absolute clown who's gotten us into this war, failed to get us out of it, driven up costs for everyone, and killed American troops?' Please sign up at firehegseth.com. Make your voice heard, put pressure on your representative, put pressure on every representative to do the right thing for the American people, end this war, protect our troops, and impeach Pete Hegseth," he posted on X.

In September, ABC News reported that Massie presented the 34-page resolution on the House floor, detailing grievances that encompassed government military operations, civilian casualties, and the management of the Iran conflict.

The documents alleged that Hegseth overstepped his authority during military operations in Iran, Yemen, Venezuela, and other territories. Hegseth allegedly bypassed House oversight.

The initial impeachment effort was stalled before reaching a formal floor vote as the House adjourned for the midterm campaigning.