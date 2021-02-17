Home / World News / Trump urges Republicans to dump Senate leader McConnell
world news

Trump urges Republicans to dump Senate leader McConnell

"The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political 'leaders' like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm," Trump said in a statement.
AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:27 AM IST
Former US President Donald Trump listens to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters/ File photo)

Donald Trump urged Republican senators Tuesday to dump Mitch McConnell as their leader in the Senate following his withering criticism of the former US president after his impeachment trial.

"The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political 'leaders' like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm," Trump said in a statement.

"Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again."

His comments come after McConnell said on Saturday that even though he had voted to acquit Trump at his impeachment trial, the former president was nevertheless "practically and morally responsible" for the January 6 storming of the US Capitol.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump mitch mcconnell
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP