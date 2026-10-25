Trump says US could attack Iran ‘maybe tomorrow’ as Tehran denies offering deal to reopen Hormuz

United States President Donald Trump has hinted at the possibility of renewed military action against Iran as early as Sunday, while also leaving the door open for diplomatic talks.

President Donald Trump. (AP/File)

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Speaking to reporters after casting his ballot in Florida on Saturday, Trump said Tehran was interested in reaching an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but questioned whether it would adhere to the terms.

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When asked about the possibility of attacking Iran again, Trump told reporters, "Do you really think I would tell you that? Maybe tomorrow...There's a possibility I will. There's also a possibility we'll have a nice, big, beautiful agreement. They want to make a deal, but the problem is, will they hold the deal?"

Standing by his administration’s strategy in West Asia, Trump said, “We have done an amazing job. Our Navy and military have done an amazing job. They have knocked out every jet fighter of Iran. 259 ships are at the bottom of the sea. They are only left with record inflation.”

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Iran says no proposal made to US

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Iran has denied reports that it proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz in return for Washington lifting its naval blockade, saying it has not put forward any initiative through Pakistan mediators, according to the Tasnim news agency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Iran has denied reports that it proposed reopening the Strait of Hormuz in return for Washington lifting its naval blockade, saying it has not put forward any initiative through Pakistan mediators, according to the Tasnim news agency. {{/usCountry}}

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Press TV, citing sources quoted by Tasnim, said the claims published by a Saudi Arabian media outlet were “a lie and fabrication”. The Saudi outlet had earlier reported that Tehran had conveyed a proposal to the US administration through Pakistan, offering to restore access through the strategic waterway if Washington ended its naval blockade.

Iranian plots to target US diplomats reach ‘advanced stages’

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As Trump plans to attack Iran, US intelligence agencies have reportedly detected that Tehran has "substantially increased" its attempts to target American diplomats and government officials, both across the Middle East and in other parts of the world.

According to a memo dated October 23 obtained by US news outlet Axios, some of the suspected plots involving potential loss of life have progressed to “advanced stages”, prompting heightened concern among US security officials.

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The rising threat has led to the State Department’s decision to reduce staffing at several US embassies in the Middle East. Officials are increasingly concerned that escalating tensions could trigger a wider confrontation, putting American personnel and diplomatic facilities at greater risk.

Washington is also monitoring the possibility of a broader campaign by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who could extend their attacks beyond Saudi Arabia to additional countries in the region.