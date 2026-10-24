Iran's threat to Gulf undersea cables and the network carrying nearly all international web traffic

Iran's threat to cut the undersea cables beneath the Gulf would barely dent the world's internet, but it could slow the region's access to the web, online payments and cloud services for weeks because a broken cable is hard to repair in a war zone. 99% of the world's internet traffic relies on undersea cables. (Representative Image)

Two senior Iranian security officials told Reuters on Friday that Tehran has drawn up detailed plans to target the cables if the US and Israel attack Iran again. One of them said Iran would try to stop repairs to prolong the disruption.

The cables crossing the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf's sea link to the Arabian Sea, carry less than 1% of the world's international bandwidth.

Operators can usually send traffic around a single break, but several breaks at once would be far harder to absorb, since mending a cable depends on a small fleet of repair ships and on permits to work in a country's waters, both of which could be hard to come by in wartime.

Also read: The fragile seabed that carries the world's data

Under the Gulf Undersea cables carry around 99% of international internet traffic, according to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations agency for digital technologies. There are hundreds of them, most not much wider than a common garden hose. Inside each cable are hair-thin glass fibres that carry the data.

Some undersea cables carry electricity between countries as well.

Several fibre-optic cables cross the seabed of the Strait of Hormuz, which separates Iran and Oman and links the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. They include Asia-Africa-Europe 1, which connects Southeast Asia to Europe via Egypt and comes ashore in the UAE, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia; FALCON, which connects India and Sri Lanka to the Gulf states, Sudan and Egypt; and Gulf Bridge International, which links all the Gulf countries, including Iran.

TeleGeography, a telecommunications research firm, says the share of international bandwidth passing through the strait was less than 1%. Capacity routed through the Red Sea, which carries data between Europe, East Africa and Asia, accounts for about 3% of global international demand, it says.

Reuters reported that the Red Sea could offer Iran a bigger target than Hormuz, particularly with help from the allied Houthis in Yemen, though Tehran has made no public statement about targeting cables there.

India had about 17 submarine cables coming ashore at 14 cable landing stations, with the largest concentration in Mumbai and Chennai, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in 2022. A landing station is the building near the coast where an undersea cable joins the networks on land, often "a sort of concrete box somewhere on a beach", said Katja Bego, a senior research fellow at Chatham House, a London think tank, and author of a new book on subsea cables, speaking on a Reuters podcast.