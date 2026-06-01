Trump Wants Arab States to Recognize Israel. The War Has Made That Harder.

“They are just at a point where they grit their teeth and do their best to continue the relationship without blowing it up,” he said. “They’re all going to wait for the dust to settle before they do anything else that could be controversial or destabilizing.”

Michael Ratney, who previously served as U.S. ambassador to Riyadh and consul general in Jerusalem, said the Gulf states and Pakistan were unlikely to normalize with Israel under pressure and have become accustomed to Trump saying things that don’t make sense or sound insulting.

But political relations with Israel have worsened across the region since the country flattened Gaza and launched two wars against Iran, threatening the stability of the prosperous and economically sensitive Gulf. Now much of the region views Israel as a disruptive force that is occupying multiple Arab countries and actively frustrating efforts to establish a Palestinian state.

Riyadh and other Arab governments have cooperated with Israel and the U.S. on the security front since 2024 to shoot down Iranian drones and missiles, sharing intelligence and radar-tracking information, opening their airspace to warplanes, and in some cases supplying forces to help.

Many Arab countries once saw Israel as a potential partner making common cause against Iran, and some have quietly coordinated on security matters for years. Saudi Arabia came close to normalizing relations with Israel in 2023 before the Hamas-led attacks on Oct. 7 that year left 1,200 dead and set off a war in which Israel devastated the Gaza Strip.

“It just doesn’t compute for the GCC,” said Maksad, who visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the U.A.E. in May. “Nobody’s going to move in that direction in the current climate.”

The current effort comes against a very different backdrop. Firas Maksad, managing director for the Middle East and North Africa practice at risk consulting firm Eurasia Group, said Trump is pressuring the countries that suffered damaging Iranian attacks to now pay a political price by antagonizing an Iranian regime that has been emboldened by the war and threatens long-term control of their economic lifeline, the Strait of Hormuz. All six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council have incurred damage from retaliatory strikes against U.S. bases as well as civilian infrastructure such as airports and residential areas. Many will also likely be wary of a backlash from their own people.

The U.S. had a better shot at integrating Israel into the region after it led the 1991 Gulf war to liberate Kuwait from invading Iraqi troops. The U.S. built on the goodwill it had generated with grateful Gulf states to convene a peace conference in Madrid aimed at resolving the Arab-Israeli conflict. The result was an unprecedented direct dialogue that eventually paved the way for Israeli accords with Jordan and the Palestine Liberation Organization.

Trump said he might not sign an Iran deal if the other states don’t join the Abraham Accords.

“That would really be a tremendous sign, and I think those countries owe it to us,” he said. “It’ll be great for Saudi Arabia. It’ll be great for Qatar, for Kuwait and the whole group.”

Trump doubled down Wednesday in a cabinet meeting where he said envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were speaking to regional leaders about normalization.

The Information Ministry of Kuwait, which has long rejected normalizing with Israel and enforced the longstanding Arab boycott of Israel, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s remarks.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other countries in the region are unlikely to heed Trump’s call. Some have already pushed back privately. Riyadh has long said openly that it would only agree to the pact if there were a clear pathway toward a Palestinian state. Doha, which mediated between Israel and Hamas to end the Gaza war, has no plans to join the Abraham Accords. Any engagement with Israel at this point would focus on the resolution of the Palestinian issue, a Qatari official has said.

In an interview that aired Saturday, the president told his daughter-in-law Lara Trump on Fox News that the Iranians were “good negotiators” and that he wasn’t in a rush because “if you’re going to be in a hurry, you’re not going to make a good deal.”

Trump’s insistence that several Gulf states must sign on to the Abraham Accords was expected to complicate negotiations between the U.S. and Iran to end the war. While Trump declared a ceasefire on April 7, Iran has yet to agree to U.S. demands, including that Tehran must never obtain a nuclear weapon and must hand over its existing stockpile of enriched uranium.

“It should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit,” Trump later wrote on social media.

The U.A.E. has already reaffirmed its security ties with the U.S. and Israel as a result of the war, during which Iran targeted it with more than 2,800 drones and missiles, far more than any other target, including Israel. Trump pressed the other countries to follow suit, saying that those that didn’t would be guilty of having bad intentions.

Trump told the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan and Turkey in a May 23 phone call that as part of the Iran deal currently under negotiation it “should be mandatory” for them to join the Abraham Accords, the 2020 deal negotiated during his first term that saw the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain establish formal diplomatic and economic relations with Israel. The agreement is widely seen as one of Trump’s landmark foreign-policy achievements.

“The feeling in the Gulf is not how much they owe the United States but rather how much they feel disappointed,” said Jon Alterman, the Zbigniew Brzezinski chair in global security and geostrategy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank in Washington. “While they’re careful not to say it explicitly, they feel the United States was very motivated to protect Israel and not very motivated to protect them.”

Arab populations, meanwhile, are even less disposed than they were a few years ago to accept deeper ties with Israel after its campaign in Gaza. Many consider it a rogue state destabilizing the region at least as much as Iran.

For much of the Gulf, the proposal only added insult to injury. U.S. relations with the region have been shaken by the war, which created major costs and inflamed U.S. allies’ security concerns. Analysts said Arab leaders are increasingly distrustful of both the U.S. and Israel and fear that normalization would further antagonize Iran, which has shown its capability and willingness to attack Gulf states with thousands of drone and missile strikes.

As President Trump worked in recent days toward a deal to end his war with Iran , he threw a curveball: Arab states as well as Pakistan and Turkey should consider it mandatory to welcome the agreement by establishing diplomatic relations with Israel under the president’s Abraham Accords .

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As President Trump worked in recent days toward a deal to end his war with Iran, he threw a curveball: Arab states as well as Pakistan and Turkey should consider it mandatory to welcome the agreement by establishing diplomatic relations with Israel under the president’s Abraham Accords.

PREMIUM President Trump at the White House on Wednesday.

For much of the Gulf, the proposal only added insult to injury. U.S. relations with the region have been shaken by the war, which created major costs and inflamed U.S. allies’ security concerns. Analysts said Arab leaders are increasingly distrustful of both the U.S. and Israel and fear that normalization would further antagonize Iran, which has shown its capability and willingness to attack Gulf states with thousands of drone and missile strikes.

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{{^usCountry}} Arab populations, meanwhile, are even less disposed than they were a few years ago to accept deeper ties with Israel after its campaign in Gaza. Many consider it a rogue state destabilizing the region at least as much as Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arab populations, meanwhile, are even less disposed than they were a few years ago to accept deeper ties with Israel after its campaign in Gaza. Many consider it a rogue state destabilizing the region at least as much as Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The feeling in the Gulf is not how much they owe the United States but rather how much they feel disappointed,” said Jon Alterman, the Zbigniew Brzezinski chair in global security and geostrategy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank in Washington. “While they’re careful not to say it explicitly, they feel the United States was very motivated to protect Israel and not very motivated to protect them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The feeling in the Gulf is not how much they owe the United States but rather how much they feel disappointed,” said Jon Alterman, the Zbigniew Brzezinski chair in global security and geostrategy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank in Washington. “While they’re careful not to say it explicitly, they feel the United States was very motivated to protect Israel and not very motivated to protect them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump told the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan and Turkey in a May 23 phone call that as part of the Iran deal currently under negotiation it “should be mandatory” for them to join the Abraham Accords, the 2020 deal negotiated during his first term that saw the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain establish formal diplomatic and economic relations with Israel. The agreement is widely seen as one of Trump’s landmark foreign-policy achievements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump told the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan and Turkey in a May 23 phone call that as part of the Iran deal currently under negotiation it “should be mandatory” for them to join the Abraham Accords, the 2020 deal negotiated during his first term that saw the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain establish formal diplomatic and economic relations with Israel. The agreement is widely seen as one of Trump’s landmark foreign-policy achievements. {{/usCountry}}

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The U.A.E. has already reaffirmed its security ties with the U.S. and Israel as a result of the war, during which Iran targeted it with more than 2,800 drones and missiles, far more than any other target, including Israel. Trump pressed the other countries to follow suit, saying that those that didn’t would be guilty of having bad intentions.

“It should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit,” Trump later wrote on social media.

Trump’s insistence that several Gulf states must sign on to the Abraham Accords was expected to complicate negotiations between the U.S. and Iran to end the war. While Trump declared a ceasefire on April 7, Iran has yet to agree to U.S. demands, including that Tehran must never obtain a nuclear weapon and must hand over its existing stockpile of enriched uranium.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an interview that aired Saturday, the president told his daughter-in-law Lara Trump on Fox News that the Iranians were “good negotiators” and that he wasn’t in a rush because “if you’re going to be in a hurry, you’re not going to make a good deal.”

A Palestinian child standing amid rubble in central Gaza in May.

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Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other countries in the region are unlikely to heed Trump’s call. Some have already pushed back privately. Riyadh has long said openly that it would only agree to the pact if there were a clear pathway toward a Palestinian state. Doha, which mediated between Israel and Hamas to end the Gaza war, has no plans to join the Abraham Accords. Any engagement with Israel at this point would focus on the resolution of the Palestinian issue, a Qatari official has said.

The Information Ministry of Kuwait, which has long rejected normalizing with Israel and enforced the longstanding Arab boycott of Israel, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s remarks.

Trump doubled down Wednesday in a cabinet meeting where he said envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were speaking to regional leaders about normalization.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“That would really be a tremendous sign, and I think those countries owe it to us,” he said. “It’ll be great for Saudi Arabia. It’ll be great for Qatar, for Kuwait and the whole group.”

Trump said he might not sign an Iran deal if the other states don’t join the Abraham Accords.

The U.S. had a better shot at integrating Israel into the region after it led the 1991 Gulf war to liberate Kuwait from invading Iraqi troops. The U.S. built on the goodwill it had generated with grateful Gulf states to convene a peace conference in Madrid aimed at resolving the Arab-Israeli conflict. The result was an unprecedented direct dialogue that eventually paved the way for Israeli accords with Jordan and the Palestine Liberation Organization.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The current effort comes against a very different backdrop. Firas Maksad, managing director for the Middle East and North Africa practice at risk consulting firm Eurasia Group, said Trump is pressuring the countries that suffered damaging Iranian attacks to now pay a political price by antagonizing an Iranian regime that has been emboldened by the war and threatens long-term control of their economic lifeline, the Strait of Hormuz. All six member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council have incurred damage from retaliatory strikes against U.S. bases as well as civilian infrastructure such as airports and residential areas. Many will also likely be wary of a backlash from their own people.

“It just doesn’t compute for the GCC,” said Maksad, who visited Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the U.A.E. in May. “Nobody’s going to move in that direction in the current climate.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Smoke rising following an explosion in Tehran in early March after the U.S. and Israel launched a joint attack.

Many Arab countries once saw Israel as a potential partner making common cause against Iran, and some have quietly coordinated on security matters for years. Saudi Arabia came close to normalizing relations with Israel in 2023 before the Hamas-led attacks on Oct. 7 that year left 1,200 dead and set off a war in which Israel devastated the Gaza Strip.

Riyadh and other Arab governments have cooperated with Israel and the U.S. on the security front since 2024 to shoot down Iranian drones and missiles, sharing intelligence and radar-tracking information, opening their airspace to warplanes, and in some cases supplying forces to help.

But political relations with Israel have worsened across the region since the country flattened Gaza and launched two wars against Iran, threatening the stability of the prosperous and economically sensitive Gulf. Now much of the region views Israel as a disruptive force that is occupying multiple Arab countries and actively frustrating efforts to establish a Palestinian state.

Michael Ratney, who previously served as U.S. ambassador to Riyadh and consul general in Jerusalem, said the Gulf states and Pakistan were unlikely to normalize with Israel under pressure and have become accustomed to Trump saying things that don’t make sense or sound insulting.

“They are just at a point where they grit their teeth and do their best to continue the relationship without blowing it up,” he said. “They’re all going to wait for the dust to settle before they do anything else that could be controversial or destabilizing.”

Write to Stephen Kalin at stephen.kalin@wsj.com