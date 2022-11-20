Trump will be reinstated on Twitter, says Elon Musk: ‘People have spoken’

Former president of the United States - Donald Trump - will be reinstated on Twitter, the social media platform's new boss Elon Musk has said after conducting a poll. In a tweet, sharing an update, Musk wrote: “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated." He also used the Latin phrase - "Vox Populi, Vox Dei" - which literally translates as "the voice of the people is the voice of God".

On Saturday, the world's richest person has started a poll as he asked: "Reinstate former President Trump?" The results saw a narrow margin between those who chose "Yes" over those who opposed his return on the microblogging site. About 51.8 per cent of the users want the former US president to come back on Twitter.

