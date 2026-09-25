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Trump-Xi LIVE: Chinese President attends White House state dinner with US tech CEOs; Trump gifts him bald eagle statue

By Anita Goswami
Sep 25, 2026, 07:09:27 IST

Trump-Xi meeting LIVE: Xi Jinping met Donald Trump at the White House. AI, trade, Iran, Taiwan and Ukraine were the subjects in focus. Xi asked for US cooperation and said AI must remain under human control. He later joined a state dinner attended by top US tech leaders.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping in the East Room of the White House during a State Dinner, Thursday. (AP)
President Donald Trump shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping in the East Room of the White House during a State Dinner, Thursday. (AP)

Xi Jinping-Trump meeting LIVE: Chinese President Xi Jinping is attending a state dinner at the White House on Thursday (local time) after holding talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump in Washington....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 25 Sept 2026, 07:09:27 AM IST

    Xi Jinping-Trump meeting LIVE: Xi recalls Washington, Nixon; calls for stronger US-China ties

    Xi Jinping-Trump meeting LIVE: Chinese President Xi Jinping invoked key moments in US-China history during his speech at the White House state dinner. He referred to George Washington’s interest in Chinese porcelain, cooperation between Chinese and American forces during World War II, and former US President Richard Nixon’s 1972 visit to China.

    Xi said the two countries should build on their history of cooperation and “write a new chapter” in their relations. He also said Trump’s “Make America Great Again” agenda could stand alongside China’s goal of “great national rejuvenation”, calling on both sides to act as responsible major powers.

  • 25 Sept 2026, 07:01:17 AM IST

    Xi Jinping-Trump meeting LIVE: White House state dinner menu

    Xi Jinping-Trump meeting LIVE: Guests were served yellow squash velouté, sesame-crusted sea bass and vanilla crémeux with White House honey ice cream, as per AFP.

  • 25 Sept 2026, 06:55:24 AM IST

    Xi Jinping-Trump meeting LIVE: Trump gifts Xi custom bald eagle statue at White House dinner

    (Bloomberg)

    Xi Jinping-Trump meeting LIVE: US President Donald Trump presented Chinese President Xi Jinping with a custom-made statue of a bald eagle, the national symbol of the United States, during the White House state dinner.

  • 25 Sept 2026, 06:51:35 AM IST

    Xi Jinping-Trump meeting LIVE: Top US tech leaders join Trump-Xi state dinner

    OpenAI CEO Sam Altman talks with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as President Donald Trump hosts a State Dinner for China's President Xi Jinping in the East Room of the White House, Thursday. (AP)

    Xi Jinping-Trump meeting LIVE: The White House state dinner brought together several prominent figures from the US technology industry.

    Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, billionaire Elon Musk and other business leaders were among the guests.

  • 25 Sept 2026, 06:45:59 AM IST

    Xi Jinping-Trump meeting LIVE: Xi says AI must remain under human control

    Xi Jinping-Trump meeting LIVE: Artificial intelligence emerged as a major issue in the Trump-Xi talks. Xi said the US and China have a responsibility to develop and manage AI in a way that keeps humans in control and ensures the technology serves people.

  • 25 Sept 2026, 06:40:56 AM IST

    Xi Jinping-Trump meeting LIVE: Xi, Trump discuss Iran, Ukraine and North Korea

    Xi Jinping-Trump meeting LIVE: Xi Jinping and Donald Trump discussed several major global issues, including the Middle East, the Russia-Ukraine war and the Korean Peninsula, according to China’s official readout. The statement did not provide details of their discussions.

  • 25 Sept 2026, 06:39:17 AM IST

    Xi Jinping-Trump meeting LIVE: Trump calls Xi friendship ‘truly great’

    Xi Jinping-Trump meeting LIVE: US President Donald Trump highlighted his personal relationship with Xi Jinping as the two leaders began their White House engagement. Trump said their meetings over the years had helped them build what he described as a “truly great friendship”. (AP)

  • 25 Sept 2026, 06:31:33 AM IST

    Xi Jinping-Trump meeting LIVE: Xi joins Trump at White House dinner

    Xi Jinping-Trump meeting LIVE: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived at the White House for a state dinner hosted by Donald Trump, with top US tech leaders among the guests.

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