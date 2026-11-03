Trump, Xi, Putin likely to meet during Apec Summit in China as officials mull trilateral, says report

China, Russia and the United States are discussing the possibility of a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Apec Summit 2026 in China. The summit will be held in China's Shenzhen from November 18 to 19.

Officials from all three nations are holding discussions regarding the first trilateral between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (AP/Reuters)

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According to a report by The Financial Times, people familiar with the matter said officials from all three nations are holding discussions regarding the first trilateral between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

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“Work is under way on organising such a meeting,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told FT.

Furthermore, China's ministry of foreign affairs also stated that it was in communication regarding meeting between Xi and Putin.

The White House is yet to comment on the issue and chances of Trump attending the meeting. However, Trump has stated he would be "open" to joining a meeting with his Chinese and Russian counterparts.

"We would have it to talk about nuclear weapons and denuclearization. If President Xi wants to have it, I'd have it. I'm sure we'd talk about other things like trade too," Trump told reporters outside the White House on October 19.

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{{^usCountry}} The US president will attend the Apec summit in Shenzen and will also hold this third meeting of the year with Xi Jinping. The two leaders are set for another meeting in December when the Chinese leader travels to Miami for the G20 Summit 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US president will attend the Apec summit in Shenzen and will also hold this third meeting of the year with Xi Jinping. The two leaders are set for another meeting in December when the Chinese leader travels to Miami for the G20 Summit 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump's remarks also came in context of discussion on ending the ongoing Ukraine war.

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Putin suggested trilateral between US, China and Russia

According to a Wall Street Journal reported last month, Russian President Putin proposed for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Xi Jinping.

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Citing people familiar with the discussions, Moscow's plan represented an effort by Putin to capitalize on warming ties between Trump and the Russian leader which have alarmed Ukraine and its allies in the US and Europe.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed discussions in October about a possible meeting but said there was no clear agreement on its agenda or whether it would take place.