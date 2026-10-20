Trump open to meeting Putin, Xi ‘with or without’ Zelensky, says ‘it’s time for somebody else to negotiate for Ukraine’
The remarks come days after Donald Trump accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for not wanting to end the war with Russia.
United States President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said he would be open to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the Ukraine war.
Speaking to reporters at the White House before departing for Kansas, Trump said he would do “anything he can” to end the conflict, while adding that it was “time for somebody else to negotiate on behalf of Ukraine.”
“I would do it — not so much for Ukraine, because Russia, frankly, has been fine on Ukraine,” Trump told reporters while referring to the meeting. “Anything I can do to end the war, whether somebody’s there or not, whatever I could do to end the war,” he added.
The remarks come amid tensions between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with the former accusing the latter for not wanting to end the war with Russia. Meanwhile, Moscow has recently received several concessions from the US in the form of a diesel deal and a waiver on some sanctions on Russian energy.
Also Read | Trump calls Zelensky ‘not a good guy’, says Ukraine President harder to deal with than Putin
According to a report by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday, the proposal for a trilateral summit with Trump and Xi was made by Putin to discuss the conflict with Ukraine.
‘Ukraine could have had this thing settled a long time ago’: Trump
Trump confirmed that Putin and Xi “wanted to have” a meeting with him which would focus on Ukraine as well as denuclearisation. He said, “And they do want to have a meeting. That’s my suggestion, because I’m going to be over in China in November, on the denuclearisation.”
Responding to the Ukrainian President's remark that the Trump administration was on “the wrong side of history”, the US President said, “Zelensky doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Criticising Zelensky's handling of the war, Trump said Ukraine “should have had this war settled a long time ago", Fox News reported.
“If he would have listened to me, he would have made a much better deal a long time ago, and he’d have a million people living from his side,” the US President said. He further added, “Maybe it’s time for Zelensky to get somebody else to negotiate.”
Also Read | 'We're done': Ukraine's Zelensky says won't follow Trump's demand of no strike on Russian refineries
Putin's proposal for a trilateral meet with Trump, Xi
Russian President Putin recently proposed a trilateral summit with Trump and Xi to discuss an end to the conflict with Ukraine, which has dragged on for over four years now.
The plan represents an effort by Putin to capitalise on the warming ties with the US President, the Wall Street Journal reported. The idea was floated on October 9 over a phone call with Trump, the report cited a former Russian intelligence officer who was briefed on the matter as saying. The phone call had also led to a deal US to purchase Russian diesel fuel and facilitate its sale on the global market.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More