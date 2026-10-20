Trump open to meeting Putin, Xi ‘with or without’ Zelensky, says ‘it’s time for somebody else to negotiate for Ukraine’

United States President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said he would be open to a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the Ukraine war. Trump said that Putin and Xi “wanted to have” a trilateral meeting with him, which would focus on Ukraine as well as denuclearisation. (AP)

Speaking to reporters at the White House before departing for Kansas, Trump said he would do “anything he can” to end the conflict, while adding that it was “time for somebody else to negotiate on behalf of Ukraine.”

“I would do it — not so much for Ukraine, because Russia, frankly, has been fine on Ukraine,” Trump told reporters while referring to the meeting. “Anything I can do to end the war, whether somebody’s there or not, whatever I could do to end the war,” he added.

The remarks come amid tensions between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with the former accusing the latter for not wanting to end the war with Russia. Meanwhile, Moscow has recently received several concessions from the US in the form of a diesel deal and a waiver on some sanctions on Russian energy.