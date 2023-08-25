TrumpMugShot: Is Donald Trump bigly giving alternative facts about his weight?

The Trump years in the White House were full of many, many memorable moments. Wanting to call Shinzo Abe at a time when he’d be sleeping. Joking that one shouldn’t talk about LGBTQI in front of Mike Pence. And during a historic summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un in Singapore when he asked the photographer to take a nice picture so they look “nice and handsome and thin”.

Both Donald Trump and NFL QB Lamar Jackson weigh 215 pounds

It would appear Trump has got his wish. The Fulton County Jail’s record shows that Trump weighs 215 pounds at 6-foot-3 which would actually put him on par with most quarterbacks in NFL.

While posting the $200,000 bail his stated weight was 215 pounds and height was 6-foot-3. However, a Washington Post report states that these numbers may not be “accurate”. At his last physical in the White House, Trump was 30 pounds heavier and even that was considered light for his build.

In 2016, Trump claimed he was 6-foot-3 and 236 pounds but has always expressed a desire to lose 15-20 pounds. According to BetOnline, Trump weighed 276 pounds.

The weights and other features of the other accused were also similarly doubtful.

As Washington Post notes: “And while the booking records of those co-defendants list each person’s height, weight, race and hair and eye color, it’s clear that many of the statistics were wrong. What’s not clear is where officials with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office got them.”

David Schaffer, meanwhile, was listed at 5-foot-five and 150 pounds, which seems a little unrealistic for his rotund built. Rudy Giuliani was also listed 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds, but somehow grew by two inches and 50 pounds in the next two days.

In many large prisons, the person usually doing the data entry doesn’t even look at the individual. Bill Hallsworth, director of jail and court services for the Georgia Sheriff’s Association told Washington Post: “I know in some of the larger jails, the person doing the data entry is not even looking at the individual. They’re getting the info off of something else and entering it into the computer.”

