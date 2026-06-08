Trump's $100,000 H-1B visa fee is ‘unlawful’, US court rules

A US court on Monday struck down $100,000 fee announced by US President Donald Trump on new H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers, declaring that the application charge was unlawful and must be invalidated.

Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

US District Judge Leo Sorokin in Boston made the ruling in a lawsuit filed by 20 Democratic state attorneys general challenging the fee announced by Trump in September last year.

Sorokin, during the ruling, said the fee was not a penalty but a tax that the Republican president lacked any authorization from Congress to issue and that the US State Department and US Citizenship and Immigration Services could not implement, Reuters reported.

The judge argued that the policy exceeded Trump’s authority and would be detrimental in key public sectors, including education and healthcare.

“The court finds that the policy imposes a tax on H-1B petitions without the requisite delegation by Congress,” Sorokin said in the ruling, according to Bloomberg.

The US government said it would appeal the decision, which is a blow for the Trump administration. White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers, in a statement, said the Trump administration is confident that the order will be reversed on appeal.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The ⁠H-1B visa is granted to 65,000 foreign workers annually, with another 20,000 visas ​for workers with advanced degrees, for a period of three to six years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ⁠H-1B visa is granted to 65,000 foreign workers annually, with another 20,000 visas ​for workers with advanced degrees, for a period of three to six years. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Over 70 per cent of approved H-1B visas go to professionals from India. Employers in the US seeking a visa for a foreign worker typically paid about $2,000 to $5,000 in fees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over 70 per cent of approved H-1B visas go to professionals from India. Employers in the US seeking a visa for a foreign worker typically paid about $2,000 to $5,000 in fees. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, Trump had imposed the hefty $100,000 fee as part of the Republican administration's growing efforts to curb foreign workers from “taking away” domestic jobs and penalising companies hiring international workers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Trump had imposed the hefty $100,000 fee as part of the Republican administration's growing efforts to curb foreign workers from “taking away” domestic jobs and penalising companies hiring international workers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several members of the Republican government, including vice president JD Vance, have alleged widespread fraud and abuse in the H-1B visa system. Why Trump imposed $100,000 on H-1B visa {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several members of the Republican government, including vice president JD Vance, have alleged widespread fraud and abuse in the H-1B visa system. Why Trump imposed $100,000 on H-1B visa {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The $100,000 H-1B visa application fee would make it uneconomical for US companies to hire foreign workers over US-born talent.

The visas are granted for a period of three years and can be renewed for a period of another three years.

The move had made the programme unaffordable for many small-scale employers. As per a recent report, over 200,000 people opted to pay the $100,000 visa fee to receive faster processing of their applications.

While the US Citizenship and Immigration Services received just 85 ‌payments ⁠as ​of February 15.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Majid Alam ...Read More Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia. Read Less

us court donald trump Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times. See Less Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON