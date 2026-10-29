US forces ready for 'big effort' against Iran within 96 hours of Trump's order: Report

The United States' forces stationed across the Middle East are prepared to launch fresh, potentially large-scale military operations against Iran with Washington weighing a broader and more sustained campaign beyond targeting radars, missile launchers and other military infrastructures that Tehran can rapidly rebuild, CNN sources have indicated.

US President Donald Trump. (AFP)

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“It will be a big effort,” a US official told CNN. The sources added that the US will carry out strikes “within 96 hours of receiving an order” from President Donald Trump.

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According to two US officials, Washington has already deployed sufficient military assets to the region to carry out the possible strikes. The planned campaign could mark a significant escalation in the war against beyond the limited strikes conducted since Trump suspended full-scale combat operations earlier this year.

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Trump could authorise operation before year-end

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{{^usCountry}} Several current and former US officials briefed on military planning have indicated that preparations for another round of strikes are advancing, with some viewing presidential approval as the only remaining uncertainty, the report added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several current and former US officials briefed on military planning have indicated that preparations for another round of strikes are advancing, with some viewing presidential approval as the only remaining uncertainty, the report added. {{/usCountry}}

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They expect Trump to authorise the operation before the year ends, although the period after the US midterm elections is seen as the more probable timeframe.

US alerts regional allies

Washington has alerted several middle eastern nations and their regional partners to the prospect of fresh military strikes on Iran following next week's US midterm election, two diplomats familiar with the discussions told Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The warnings also highlighted the risk that Tehran could retaliate against countries in the region if hostilities continue.

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President Trump has not made a final decision on whether to carry out new strikes against Iran, the diplomats stressed.

Trump threatens ‘another Epic Fury’

Last week, Trump hinted at US military operations against Iran if the latter failed to come to a diplomatic agreement aimed at restricting Tehran's nuclear programme. Addressing a campaign rally in Florida last Friday, he also mentioned his previous national security decisions and took potshots at the Iranian leadership.

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"We may do another little Epic Fury, or they'll agree,” Trump said as reported by Fox News.

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"If they're smart, they'll just say, 'Let's get down to business.' But, you know, I doubt they'll do that because perhaps they're not smart,” he added.

In February, the US military and Israel jointly carried out strikes on Iran under ‘Operation Epic Fury’. The strikes led to the killing of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several of his family members.