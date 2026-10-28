Trump claims his endorsement could result in Netanyahu winning Israel elections as exit polls indicate tight race

President Donald Trump claimed on Truth Social that his endorsement of Benjamin Netanyahu had helped the Israel Prime Minister in the nation's elections. Trump's post comes even as Netanyahu pitched for an alliance with the US in his first reactions after exit polls indicated a tight race with primary contender Gadi Eisenkot. President Donald Trump claims his endorsement might help Benjamin Netanyahu win Israel elections. (AP Photo)

Trump wrote, “When President Trump endorsed Bibi Netanyahu, the whole tide turned, and now, rather than a decisive defeat for a Great Prime Minister, it looks like a big come-from-behind stalemate, or even a WIN for Netanyahu. It all took place AFTER the Endorsement by President Trump, who only wants what is good for the Middle East, Israel, and the United States of America!” and cited one ‘Irving C. Schwartz’.

He claimed that his endorsement had turned the “whole tide” and Netanyahu might even win. As per the latest update, with over 70% votes counted, Netanyahu's party maintains a slight lead over Eisenkot's bloc, even as the Arab parties have gained some ground.