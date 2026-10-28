Once an ally of Netanyahu, now seeking to oust him: Naftali Bennett’s return to Israeli politics

Naftali Bennett, 54, was born in Haifa, Israel, to American Jewish immigrants and describes himself as a “right-wing, liberal Zionist.” After serving as an officer in an elite commando unit in the Israeli military, he went on to pursue a career in the technology industry. He also studied law at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

Bennett joined forces with Yair Lapid, Israel’s former prime minister and current opposition leader, to form a joint electoral alliance called “Together (Beyachad)." Follow LIVE updates on Israel elections here.

Once an ally of Benjamin Netanyahu, Naftali Bennett is now seeking to end the Israeli prime minister’s decades-long reign. Bennett, also a former PM, has returned to the political spotlight in Israel’s 2026 elections, positioning himself as a right-wing alternative to Netanyahu.

What policies is Naftali Bennett proposing if he returns as prime minister?

What policies is Naftali Bennett proposing if he returns as prime minister?

Who is Naftali Bennett, and how did he go from Netanyahu ally to political challenger?

Who is Naftali Bennett, and how did he go from Netanyahu ally to political challenger?

At the age of 27, Bennett was living in Manhattan when he co-founded Cyota, a technology company that developed anti-fraud software. Six years later, the company was sold to a US security firm for $145 million, according to Wall Street Journal.

"Naftali Bennett is the right leader to strengthen Israel’s global standing, including among the American people, thanks to his proven track record of working with world leaders and bringing people together, both as prime minister and as a successful businessman," Bennett’s campaign told Fox News Digital.

Also Read: The seat arithmetic and the steps that will decide who forms Israel’s next government

His entry into politics A self-made millionaire, Bennett entered Israeli politics in 2006, serving as a senior aide to Benjamin Netanyahu until 2008. After leaving the role, he headed the Yesha Council, the main umbrella organisation representing Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, which Israel captured in 1967 and Palestinians also claim.

By 2013, Bennett had returned to electoral politics as leader of the Jewish Home party, a religious-nationalist party on Israel’s right. In 2018, he teamed up with Ayelet Shaked, another prominent figure in right-wing Israeli politics, to establish the New Right party.

In June 2021, Bennett became Israel’s prime minister after an eight-party coalition secured parliamentary approval by a narrow 60–59 vote, ending Netanyahu’s 12 consecutive years in office. Under a power-sharing agreement, Bennett served as prime minister until June 2022, when Yair Lapid succeeded him.

His comeback and policies Bennett is now seeking to return to power and oust Netanyahu.

Ahead of the October 27 Knesset elections, Bennett and fellow opposition leaders have pledged to move quickly to form a government and introduce legislation aimed at limiting the prime minister’s tenure to eight years and barring people facing criminal charges from serving as premier.

Also read: The options before Israel: A Netanyahu-Eisenkot deal, a minority government or no new government

Bennet’s vision includes expanding the Abraham Accords, building economic partnerships with Arab nations and rebuilding Israel's strained international relationships, particularly with the United States, according to Fox News.

“We are confident that our great friend in the White House, President Trump, and Israel’s allies around the world will welcome the opportunity to work with Bennett and the new government he intends to form. Together, we will revive the Negev Forum and expand the Abraham Accords, strengthening regional security and stability,” his campaign told Fox News.

However, his joint Beyachad, or Together, party with Lapid is polling behind both Netanyahu's Likud and Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party. A Channel 12 poll published Oct. 23 projected 23 Knesset seats for Eisenkot, 21 for Netanyahu and 15 for Bennett and Lapid, according to Fox News.