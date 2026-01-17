Trump's tariff bomb on 8 European nations for opposing his Greenland ‘purchase’ desire: ‘World peace is at stake!’

US President Donald Trump on Saturday vowed to implement a wave of increasing tariffs on European allies until the United States is allowed to purchase Greenland, Reuters reported. President Donald Trump has been using trade tariffs as a bargaining tool. (AP File Photo)

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said 10% tariffs would come into effect on February 1 on Denmark (of which Greenland is an autonomous part), Norway, Sweden, Finland, France, Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands.

That's not all. Those tariffs would increase to 25% on June 1 and would continue to be in place until a deal is reached for the United States to purchase Greenland, Trump said.

In his post, he wrote, “We have subsidized Denmark, and all of the Countries of the European Union, and others, for many years by not charging them Tariffs, or any other forms of remuneration. Now, after Centuries, it is time for Denmark to give back — World Peace is at stake!”

He repeated his claim that China and Russia “want” Greenland, “and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it”.

“They currently have two dogsleds as protection, one added recently,” he remarked about the Scandinavian country.

Referring to himself in third person using all-capital letters, he further wrote: “Only the United States of America, under PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, can play in this game, and very successfully, at that!”

He said he can ensure that “nobody will touch this sacred piece of land” because, according to him, the national security of the US and world at large “is at stake”.

“On top of everything else, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland have journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown,” he added, claiming that these “journeys” were part of a “very dangerous game”.

“Therefore, it is imperative that, in order to protect Global Peace and Security, strong measures be taken so that this potentially perilous situation end quickly, and without question,” he argued further, not detailing this point.

He gave details of his tariff measure, though.

“Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America. On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland,” he explained.

He repeated the assertion that the US has been “trying to do this transaction” for over 150 years: “Many Presidents have tried, and for good reason, but Denmark has always refused.”

He listed “The Golden Dome, and Modern Day Weapons Systems, both Offensive and Defensive” to say that such a security apparatus would protect Canada too. Trump has said earlier that he wants Canada to be come the 51st US state — getting a sharp rebuttal from Ottawa.

“The United States of America is immediately open to negotiation with Denmark and/or any of these Countries that have put so much at risk, despite all that we have done for them, including maximum protection, over so many decades,” he said.

Trump has been using trade tariffs as a tool to force his will, including asking India to cut its oil purchases from Russia by imposing 25% “penalty” rate and taking totals tariffs to 50%.