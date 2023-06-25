Is it AI or an old picture? Truth behind viral images of OceanGate's Titanic submersible wreckage debunked

The news of the tragic implosion of the Titan submersible, which was exploring the historic wreckage of the Titanic, has left the world in shock. However, amidst the circulating images purportedly showing the debris of the OceanGate vessel, the truth behind these viral photos has been unveiled. Amidst the circulating images purportedly showing the debris of the OceanGate vessel, the truth behind these viral photos has been unveiled.(Twitter)

Unveiling the Facts

The Titan submersible, developed and launched by OceanGate, met a devastating fate near the Titanic wreck site, claiming the lives of all five individuals on board. While the news of the implosion emerged on June 22, it was the images circulating online that caught the attention of media outlets and social media users alike.

Unraveling the Viral Images

The debris depicted in the viral images bore a striking resemblance to the structure of the Titanic submarine, leading many to believe that they captured the aftermath of the OceanGate vessel's implosion. However, careful investigation and verification have revealed the truth behind these viral images.

Separating Fact from Fiction

Multiple statements from the US Coast Guard, responsible for the search and rescue operations, have confirmed that no official photos of the imploded sea vehicle have been released to the press. This casts doubt on the authenticity of the viral images being shared widely.

Uncovering the Source

Through image search techniques, it was discovered that the viral photo in question actually dates back to 2004. The image was captured by the Institute for Exploration and Center for Archaeological Oceanography, University of Rhode Island, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Office of Ocean Exploration.

Historic Connection

The revealed image from 2004 showcases the wreckage of the actual Titanic ship, which sank more than a century ago. The photo specifically captures a poignant detail—a shoe that could belong to one of the unfortunate victims of the tragic Titanic sinking disaster.

In the midst of the grief and speculation surrounding the implosion of the OceanGate vessel, it is essential to rely on verified information and steer clear of misinformation. The search for the truth continues, and investigators strive to shed light on the tragic events that unfolded deep beneath the ocean's surface.