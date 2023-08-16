Trying to 'control China with Taiwan' bound to fail: China's defence minister
Reuters |
Li made the remarks in a speech at a security conference in Moscow on Tuesday.
China Defence Minister Li Shangfu has said "playing with fire on the Taiwan issue and vainly trying to 'control China with Taiwan' is bound to end in failure", state media reported.
