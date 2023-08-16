Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Trying to 'control China with Taiwan' bound to fail: China's defence minister

Aug 16, 2023 08:08 AM IST

Li made the remarks in a speech at a security conference in Moscow on Tuesday.

China Defence Minister Li Shangfu has said "playing with fire on the Taiwan issue and vainly trying to 'control China with Taiwan' is bound to end in failure", state media reported.

China's Defence Minister Li Shangfu addresses a speech during the Moscow Conference on International Security in Kubinka, in the outskirts of Moscow, on August 15, 2023. (AFP)

