Trying to 'control China with Taiwan' bound to fail: China's defence minister

Reuters |
Aug 16, 2023 08:08 AM IST

Li made the remarks in a speech at a security conference in Moscow on Tuesday.

China Defence Minister Li Shangfu has said "playing with fire on the Taiwan issue and vainly trying to 'control China with Taiwan' is bound to end in failure", state media reported.

China's Defence Minister Li Shangfu addresses a speech during the Moscow Conference on International Security in Kubinka, in the outskirts of Moscow, on August 15, 2023. (AFP)
China's Defence Minister Li Shangfu addresses a speech during the Moscow Conference on International Security in Kubinka, in the outskirts of Moscow, on August 15, 2023.

Li made the remarks in a speech at a security conference in Moscow on Tuesday.

