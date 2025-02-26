Menu Explore
Tulsi Gabbard says ‘action underway’ against US intelligence employees for ‘secret sex chats’

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 26, 2025 09:43 AM IST

The intelligence staffers held their ‘sex chats’ on an internal messaging platform of the National Security Agency.

Tulsi Gabbard, director of US National Intelligence, has ordered action after federal employees within the national intelligence were revealed to have “participated" in the National Security Agency's (NSA) “obscene, pornographic, and sexually graphic” chatrooms.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard (File Photo/AP)
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard (File Photo/AP)

“Memo sent. We know who they are. Action is underway,” Tulsi Gabbard posted on X.

The employees will be terminated and have their security clearances revoked, with Friday being the deadline for both the tasks.

According to Fox News, the intelligence workers “misused” the Interlink messaging platform of the National Security Agency to “dish on” their sexual fantasies under the guise of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI),

The staffers, from organisations such as the NSA, Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and the US Naval Intelligence, discussed their experiences with gender-reassignment surgery, artificial genitalia, hormone therapy, polyamory and pronoun usage.

One DIA officer, Fox News said, had gender transition surgery, and appeared to have written messages about their experience of “being penetrated,” while other messages included graphic descriptions of laser hair removal, hormone replacement therapy and breast augmentation, among other procedures.

Some other discussions were about "sexual arousal post-operation" and other lewd sexual experiences.

There were conversations also about “spending thousands of dollars” in countries like Italy and Thailand for gender-reassignment surgery, experiences of being publicly "groped" at a concert, and using “it/its” pronouns.

After the Interlink chat logs were released on Monday, an NSA spokesperson said the agency is “actively investigating” potential abuses of the messaging platform.

The chat logs are from groups titled “LBTQA” and “IC_Pride_TWG” on the Interlink messenger.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
