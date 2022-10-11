Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Turkey calls for Russia, Ukraine ceasefire 'as soon as possible'

Turkey calls for Russia, Ukraine ceasefire 'as soon as possible'

world news
Published on Oct 11, 2022 03:05 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: “A ceasefire must be established as soon as possible,” Turkey foreign minister said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Smokes rises on outskirts of the city during a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine.(Reuters)
AFP |

Turkey on Tuesday called for a viable ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible, saying that both sides were moving away from diplomacy as the war drags on.

"A ceasefire must be established as soon as possible. The sooner the better," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a televised interview.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine war
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP