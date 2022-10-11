Turkey calls for Russia, Ukraine ceasefire 'as soon as possible'
Published on Oct 11, 2022 03:05 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: “A ceasefire must be established as soon as possible,” Turkey foreign minister said.
AFP |
Turkey on Tuesday called for a viable ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible, saying that both sides were moving away from diplomacy as the war drags on.
"A ceasefire must be established as soon as possible. The sooner the better," Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a televised interview.