Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 billion: UN agency

Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 billion: UN agency

world news
Published on Mar 07, 2023 03:42 PM IST

Turkey Earthquake: "It's clear from the calculations being done to date that the damage figure presented by the government and supported by...international partners would be in excess of $100 billion," said the UNDP's Louisa Vinton.

Turkey Earthquake: Team searches through the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras.(AFP)
Reuters |

Damage caused by a devastating earthquake in Turkey will exceed $100 billion, a U.N. Development Programme official told a press briefing on Tuesday.

Read more: US should not cross Taiwan ‘red line’, says Chinese FM in scathing attack on Washington

"It's clear from the calculations being done to date that the damage figure presented by the government and supported by...international partners would be in excess of $100 billion," said the UNDP's Louisa Vinton, by video link from Gaziantep.

She said the provisional figure is being used as a basis for a donor conference to mobilise funds for Turkey and Syria's earthquake victims in Brussels, Belgium on March 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
turkey earthquake
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP