Turkey's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that a military helicopter had crashed near the central province of Eskisehir.

Turkish military helicopter crashes near Eskisehir province. (Representational Image/ UnSplash) more less

Authorities have reached the crash site. Search and rescue operations are underway.

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The ministry did not say whether there were any casualties. It also did not disclose what caused the AS-532 helicopter to crash.