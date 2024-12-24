Menu Explore
Turkey minister says 25,000 Syrian returned home since president Assad's ouster

AFP |
Dec 24, 2024 04:42 PM IST

Turkey is home to nearly three million refugees who fled the civil war that broke out in 2011

More than 25,000 Syrians have returned home from Turkey since Bashar al-Assad was overthrown by Islamist-led HTS rebels, Turkey's interior minister said Tuesday.

Syrian refugees living in Turkey wait in a queue to enter Syria(AFP)
Syrian refugees living in Turkey wait in a queue to enter Syria(AFP)

Turkey is home to nearly three million refugees who fled the civil war that broke out in 2011, and whose presence has been an issue for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government.

Also Read: Syrians find candid photos of ousted President Bashar al-Assad from abandoned residences

"The number of people returning to Syria in the last 15 days has exceeded 25,000," Ali Yerlikaya told the official Anadolu news agency.

Ankara is in close touch with Syria's new leaders and now focussing on the voluntary return of Syrian refugees, hoping the shift in power in Damascus will allow many of them to return home.

Also Read: UK-born wife of deposed Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad applies for divorce: Reports

Yerlikaya said a migration office would be established in the Turkish embassy and consulate in Damascus and Aleppo so that the records of returning Syrians could be kept.

Also Read: India backs peaceful, inclusive Syrian-led political process in Damascus

Turkey reopened its embassy in Damascus, nearly a week after Assad was toppled by forces backed by Ankara, and 12 years after the diplomatic outpost was shuttered early in Syria's civil war.

Yerlikaya said one person from each family will be given the right to enter and exit three times from January 1 to July 2025 under regulations to be drafted upon Erdogan's instructions.

Syrians returning to their country will be able to take their belongings and cars with them, he added.

fo/ach

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
