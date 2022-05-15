Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Turkey says open to talking with Finland, Sweden over NATO bid
world news

Turkey says open to talking with Finland, Sweden over NATO bid

Turkey voiced readiness Saturday to discuss Finland and Sweden's plans to join NATO, despite accusing them of harbouring "terrorist organisations".
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Published on May 15, 2022 01:21 AM IST
AFP |

Turkey voiced readiness Saturday to discuss Finland and Sweden's plans to join NATO, despite accusing them of harbouring "terrorist organisations".

"A big majority of the Turkish people are against the membership of those countries who are supporting PKK terrorist organization ... but these are the issues that we need to talk of course with our NATO allies as well as these countries," said Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu while arriving for talks in Berlin with NATO counterparts as well as Finland and Sweden.

The PKK is the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which has been designated a terrorist organisation in the UK, European Union and the United States.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nato russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP