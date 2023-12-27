Benjamin Netanyahu richer than Hitler and similar to him, Turkey's Erdogan says

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was no different from Adolf Hitler as he likened Israel's attacks on Gaza to the treatment of Jewish people by the Nazis. Repeating his criticism of Western support for Israel, Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey is ready to welcome academics and scientists who faced persecution due to their views on the conflict in Gaza amid Israel's war. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers statements.(Reuters)

What Erdogan said about Israel's Gaza war before?

Earlier, the Turkish president rejected plans to establish a post-war buffer zone in Gaza as it would be disrespectful to Palestinians. Tayyip Erdogan said Gaza's governance and future after the war would be decided by Palestinians alone and not by anyone else, reiterating, "I consider even the debating of this (buffer-zone) plan as disrespectful to my Palestinian siblings. For us, this is not a plan that can be debated, considered, or discussed.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Israel must remove the terrorists - which it markets to the world as settlers - from those houses and those lands, and think about how it can build a peaceful future with Palestinians,” he then said.

What's happening in Gaza amid Israel's Hamas war

Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank killing at least six Palestinians as the Israeli military expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip to the densely populated urban refugee camps. These are located in the central part of the territory as residents reported shelling and airstrikes in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, Khan Younis and Rafah, where tens of thousands have sought refuge while much of northern Gaza was pounded to rubble weeks ago by Israel. Over 20,900 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and children, have been killed since the start of the war, Associated Press reported.

About 1,200 people were killed after Hamas raided southern Israel on October 7, and around 240 people were taken hostage. More than 100 hostages remain in captivity in Gaza as per Israel.