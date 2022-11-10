Turkey's Erdogan says Russian withdrawal from Kherson a positive step

Russia's decision to withdraw troops from near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson is a positive step, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Read more: US on Russia's most significant retreat from Ukraine city: ‘An opportunity'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Erdogan was responding to a question about prospects of talks between Moscow and Kyiv at a news conference before departing on a visit to Uzbekistan for a Turkic states summit.