Turkey's Erdogan says Russian withdrawal from Kherson a positive step
Published on Nov 10, 2022 01:18 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine War: Turkey's Erdogan was responding to a question about prospects of talks between Moscow and Kyiv.
Reuters |
Russia's decision to withdraw troops from near the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson is a positive step, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.
Read more: US on Russia's most significant retreat from Ukraine city: ‘An opportunity'
Erdogan was responding to a question about prospects of talks between Moscow and Kyiv at a news conference before departing on a visit to Uzbekistan for a Turkic states summit.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.