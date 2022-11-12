Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Turkey's Erdogan seeks peace talks between Ukraine, Russia: 'We're working…'

Turkey's Erdogan seeks peace talks between Ukraine, Russia: ‘We’re working…'

world news
Published on Nov 12, 2022 03:34 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "We are working on how to create a peace corridor here, like we had the grain corridor," Erdogan said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seen.(AFP)
Reuters |

Turkey is committed to seeking a peace dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, Turkish media reported.

"We are working on how to create a peace corridor here, like we had the grain corridor," Erdogan was quoted as telling reporters on a flight from Uzbekistan, while praising Russia's resistance to pressure from the United States and its allies.

