Authorities in Istanbul have launched a search operation for a lioness spotted roaming near the city’s outskirts, with police and animal welfare teams working to locate the animal. The sighting was reported on Sunday evening in Uskumrukoy, an affluent neighbourhood on the European side of Istanbul. Turkish officials confirmed the incident on Monday after surveillance footage captured the big cat moving through the area.
“The location of the lion has been identified, and the necessary care is being taken to capture it alive,” stated a statement by Istanbul governor’s office on social media.
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According to AP, images released by Demiroren news agency showed the lioness wandering across a patch of grass. Its origins remain unknown, although some media outlets have speculated that it may have escaped from a private residence nearby. Meanwhile, the Istanbul chief public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation to trace the animal’s owner.
Search teams from the National Parks Directorate, along with specialist veterinarians,have joined the operation. Equipped with thermal imaging technology, they are combing the forested stretch where the lioness was last believed to be. Local resident Arda Koc also joined the search and said he spotted the animal during the operation.{{/usCountry}}
Search teams from the National Parks Directorate, along with specialist veterinarians,have joined the operation. Equipped with thermal imaging technology, they are combing the forested stretch where the lioness was last believed to be. Local resident Arda Koc also joined the search and said he spotted the animal during the operation.{{/usCountry}}
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“I took my car and went out for a drive hoping to see it,” Arda Koc said, reported AP citing Cumhuriyet newspaper. “While I was driving, it suddenly jumped out in front of me. At first I was scared. After that, I immediately notified the gendarmerie.”
People living in the area have been warned of the danger with police patrolling areas in the neighborhood.
Turkey has increasingly emerged as a major transit point for the smuggling of wildlife, with traffickers taking advantage of its extensive air connections to countries across Africa and Asia. The scale of the problem came to light in December 2024, when a baby gorilla was found aboard a flight travelling from Nigeria to Thailand during a stopover at Istanbul Airport and subsequently rescued.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nidhi Giri is a Senior Content Producer at the Hindustan Times. A Delhi-based journalist with over four years of experience in the news media industry, she specialises in national affairs, geopolitics, and policy shifts. Her expertise spans breaking news coverage, live blogging, and long-form explainers. Prior to joining HT, Nidhi was part of the newsrooms at Asian News International (ANI) and The Daily Jagran where she led newsroom shifts, contributed to planned content, and edited stories. She has led real-time coverage of major national and international events. Highlights of her career include an exclusive interview with Supreme Court Judge Justice N Kotiswar Singh, coverage of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Union Budget, Operation Sindoor, Parliament Sessions, multiple state assembly elections, G20 New Delhi Summit 2023, India AI Summit, US Presidential Elections, and US-Iran conflict. Nidhi is an alumna of Birla Vidya Niketan, Delhi, and holds a BA in English Honours from Bharati College, University of Delhi. She also holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from Indian Institute Of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and an MA in Mass Communication. Outside the newsroom, Nidhi enjoys spending time with her family, exploring new restaurants, and maintaining an active lifestyle through her gym sessions.