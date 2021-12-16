Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Turkish lira falls by 3.1% as rate-cut tensions build
world news

Turkish lira falls by 3.1% as rate-cut tensions build

The Turkish lira is witnessed to encounter a record low as traders prepare for an economic setback, in terms of the undermining of currency.
A merchant counts Turkish lira banknotes at the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey.(REUTERS)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 12:46 PM IST
Bloomberg |

The Turkish lira tumbled to another record low as traders braced for the central bank to press on with an easing cycle that has fanned inflation and undermined the currency.

The lira dropped as much as 3.1%, falling past the psychologically important 15-per-dollar mark for the first time.

The central bank is expected to reduce the one-week repo rate by 100 basis points to 14% on Thursday, according to the median estimate of 22 analysts surveyed Bloomberg. That’s well below inflation, which rose to 21.3% in November, the fastest pace in three years.

Officials have slashed the key rate by 400 basis points since September, falling in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s demands for looser monetary policy to help boost growth and create jobs.

The lira dropped more than 40% since the bank started cutting rates, by far the most in emerging markets.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
turkey currency inflation
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Vijay Diwas
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Spider-Man No Way Home Review
Victory Day
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP