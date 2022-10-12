Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News

Twitter reviews policies around permanent user bans: Report

world news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 10:25 AM IST

Twitter: However, any change is unlikely to pave the way for a return to the platform for former US President Donald Trump, the report said.

Twitter: Twitter app is displayed on a mobile phone near a Twitter logo.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Twitter Inc is reviewing its policies around permanently banning users, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing multiple people familiar with the situation.

However, any change is unlikely to pave the way for a return to the platform for former US President Donald Trump, the report said, as removing bans for breaching of its policy against inciting violence is not under consideration.

