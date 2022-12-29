‘Twitter to follow, question science…’, says Elon Musk; Claims Tesla's success

Twitter will now follow science, CEO and billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday said in a tweet. Without sharing much details, Musk made an announcement that the new policy of Twitter will follow science which also includes reasonably questioning science. Ever since taking charge of the microblogging platform, Musk has been making headlines for his social media presence.

"New Twitter policy is to follow the science, which necessarily includes reasoned questioning of the science," he said in a tweet. In a following tweet, he said anyone who considers criticising science is doubting them cannot be regarded as scientist.

Earlier, the Twitter CEO conducted a poll regarding his resignation and a majority of social media users favoured the idea. To which, he clarified that he would only resign after he finds someone “foolish enough to take the job”. He further added that he will only run the software and servers teams.

Musk's eccentricities have also expanded to his EV manufacturing company Tesla. He recently advised the company's staff to not be “bothered by stock market craziness". His remark came in the light of Tesla's plummeting share drop by over 70% this year due to his distraction caused by running Twitter and other factors.

According to Reuters, Musk claimed in an email to staff on Wednesday that Tesla will become the most valuable company on the planet. He further urged them to increase deliveries by the end of the current quarter.

"Btw (By the way), don't be too bothered by stock market craziness. As we demonstrate continued excellent performance, the market will recognize that…Long-term, I believe very much that Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth!" he said in the email.

(With agency inputs)