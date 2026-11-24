Two American men were sentenced to life in prison on the Caribbean island of Dominica on Monday for the 2023 murder of Canadian tech entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand, local media reported.

Jonathan Lehrer and Robert Snyder Jr. were sentenced to consecutive life terms in Roseau for the 2023 killings of Canadian entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and partner Dominique Marchand. (Representative image) more less

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Langlois and Marchand were killed on December 1, 2023, in what the judge described as "an unprovoked attack," saying the case was "the rarest of the rare," according to local media.

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The court in the capital, Roseau, gave Jonathan Lehrer and Robert Snyder Jr. two consecutive life sentences each, the reports said.

The pair had been held in custody since their arrest days after the killings and were convicted on July 28 this year. Their lawyer has said they will appeal the sentencing.

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{{^usCountry}} Langlois founded Montreal-based Softimage, whose 3-D animation technology was used in major Hollywood productions including "Jurassic Park," "The Matrix" and "Titanic." He and Marchand owned the Coulibri Ridge eco-resort in southern Dominica. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Langlois founded Montreal-based Softimage, whose 3-D animation technology was used in major Hollywood productions including "Jurassic Park," "The Matrix" and "Titanic." He and Marchand owned the Coulibri Ridge eco-resort in southern Dominica. {{/usCountry}}

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The couple had been missing for several days when their burned bodies were found in a car near Gallion, close to the resort.

Lehrer, a New Jersey-born chocolate maker, owned land next to the resort. Snyder, a mechanic, worked for Lehrer.

Court documents show Lehrer had a years-long dispute with Langlois over a road that crossed his property and led to the resort. In 2019, a judge ordered Lehrer to make the road available to the public and to let Langlois' visitors pass without any limits.

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Representatives for Lehrer's family have disputed that the feud over the road was behind the killings.

Last week, family spokesperson Sylvie Deslauriers released a statement on behalf of Langlois' mother. In it, the mother said that her son's ashes had recently been brought back to Canada, where she was able to lay him to rest almost three years after the killings.