Two die of suffocation during World Cup celebrations in Mexico City

At least two people died during massive celebrations in Mexico City on Wednesday after Mexico advanced to the next round of the World Cup, local authorities said.
The celebrations erupted after Mexico defeated Ecuador to secure its first World Cup knockout-stage victory since 1986, sending the co-host nation into the Round of 16.
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According to the city’s health ministry, a 19-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man died of asphyxiation amid the crowds that gathered to celebrate the national team’s victory, reported news agency AFP.
The incident occurred on Hamburgo and Lancaster Streets, near the Angel of Independence landmark, where thousands of soccer fans had gathered to celebrate Mexico's 2-0 victory over Ecuador in the round of 32.
"After receiving advanced resuscitation efforts, the deaths of a 44-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman from suffocation have been confirmed," the health authority said on social media.
City government estimates said more than one million people took to the streets of the capital, with the largest crowds converging around the Angel of Independence monument, one of Mexico City’s most prominent landmarks. The scale of the celebrations drew huge crowds across the city as fans marked the historic win.
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