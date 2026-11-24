Two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespassing following a reported break-in at the country home on the Sandringham estate of Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, police said on Tuesday. Both suspects remain in custody and have not been charged.

Britain's Prince William, Kate and their three children spend most of their time at Forest Lodge in Windsor, west of London. (AFP) more less

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Norfolk Police said they received a report of “suspicious activity” at the address on the rural estate in eastern England on Monday evening.

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Officers carried out a search with the help of police dogs, drones and a helicopter before arresting the two men on suspicion of burglary and trespassing.

Police said that “the property was unoccupied at the time of the incident.” British newspaper The Sun reported that masked men entered Anmer Hall on Monday night, when William, Kate and their family were away.

William was in London on Tuesday, where he met UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham at 10 Downing St.

Anmer Hall, a 10-bedroom mansion, was gifted to the couple by the late Queen Elizabeth II on their wedding. Notably, William, Kate and their three children spend most of their time at Forest Lodge in Windsor, west of London, which they have called their “forever home.”

Intruders breached royal properties earlier too

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{{^usCountry}} Royal properties have faced break-ins and security breaches in the past. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Royal properties have faced break-ins and security breaches in the past. {{/usCountry}}

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In October 2024, burglars entered the Windsor Castle estate, west of London, and stole a pickup truck and a quad bike from a farm building. Charles and Queen Camilla were away from Windsor Castle at the time, although reports said William and Kate were at their nearby home.

Three years earlier, a man carrying a crossbow was arrested on the castle grounds. Jaswant Singh Chail was later sentenced to nine years in prison after admitting that he had been encouraged by a chatbot to kill Elizabeth.

In 1982, Michael Fagan broke into the queen's private chambers while she was in bed. The queen spoke to the intruder for about 10 minutes before raising the alarm after he asked her for a cigarette.

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Fagan was taken to a psychiatric hospital and later released. He was later jailed for unrelated criminal offences.

With inputs from agencies