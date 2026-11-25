Two homeless Albanian men climbed a drainpipe to break into the country home of Prince William and Princess Catherine in eastern England, making off with cufflinks and a clock, police and prosecutors said Wednesday.

William and Kate spend most of their time at Forest Lodge in Windsor, west of London, which they have described as their “forever home.” (AFP) more less

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The suspects were arrested nearby after a search by police using dogs, drones and a helicopter.

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Police said officers were called Monday evening to the reported “suspicious activity” at an address on the royal family’s rural Sandringham estate in the county of Norfolk. No royals were on the property at the time.

The Norfolk Police force said Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, were charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site.

Also read: Two men break into Prince William, Kate's country home in eastern England, arrested

During a hearing at Norwich Magistrates’ Court, prosecutors said the suspects, both Albanian nationals described as homeless, climbed a drainpipe, forced open a window and entered a dressing room. They stole a clock and six pairs of cufflinks, including one described in court as “Duke of Edinburgh cufflinks.”

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{{^usCountry}} A Sandringham estate staff member said he was conducting a patrol using a thermal spotter when he saw two men jump through a hedge and run into a wooded area. They were later arrested, shoeless, and taken into police custody. A third suspect has not been caught. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Sandringham estate staff member said he was conducting a patrol using a thermal spotter when he saw two men jump through a hedge and run into a wooded area. They were later arrested, shoeless, and taken into police custody. A third suspect has not been caught. {{/usCountry}}

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Both men were assisted by an Albanian-language interpreter and spoke to confirm their names and dates of birth. They were not asked to enter pleas and were ordered detained until their next court appearance on Monday.

William and Kate’s Kensington Palace office declined to comment on security matters.

Anmer Hall, a 10-bedroom house on the Sandringham estate, was a wedding present to the couple from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

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William and Kate use the secluded red brick Georgian mansion about 110 miles (171 kilometres) north of London as a country residence on weekends. The couple and their three children spend most of their time at Forest Lodge in Windsor, west of London, which they have described as their “forever home.”

Intruders have breached royal properties several times over the years.

In October 2024, burglars broke into the Windsor Castle estate west of London and stole a pickup truck and a quad bike from a farm building. Charles and Queen Camilla weren’t at Windsor Castle at the time, but it was reported that William and Kate were in their nearby house.

Also read: Masked men 'raid' royal residence while Prince William, Kate, and their kids were fast asleep

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Three years earlier, a man armed with a crossbow was detained on the castle grounds. Jaswant Singh Chail was later sentenced to nine years in prison after admitting he had been encouraged by a chatbot to kill Elizabeth.

Also read: British Sikh man who tried to kill late Queen Elizabeth II with crossbow, jailed for 9 years

In 1982, intruder Michael Fagan managed to sneak into the queen’s private chambers while she was in bed. The queen spent 10 minutes chatting with the burglar before raising the alarm when he asked for a cigarette.

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Fagan was sent to a psychiatric hospital, then released and was later jailed for unrelated criminal offences.

Arilen Ndoci