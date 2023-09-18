Two pilots dead after tragic plane collision during Nevada's Reno Air Races

Just a month after the Reno Air Races were cancelled over safety issues, a tragic plane collision has killed two pilots. The crash took place on Sunday, September 17, outside of the Reno-Stead Airport in Nevada, bringing an end to the region's tourism event.

A live stream footage captured the incident, revealing how terrified onlookers screamed at the sight of the crash (Brian Murray screenshots/YouTube)

The Reno Air Racing Association shared updates on Facebook, identifying the deceased pilots as Nick Macy and Chris Rushing. It said that no civilian injuries were reported. “Safety is the foremost concern of RARA and we work year-round to host the safest event possible. As we always do, we are cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board, the FAA and all local authorities to identify the cause of the accident and ensure that all of our pilots, spectators and volunteers have the necessary support during this time,” the association wrote in one post.

“I am completely devastated and heartbroken today,” said Fred Telling, Chairman of the Reno Air Racing Association and President of the T-6 Class, according to a second. “These two pilots weren’t just an integral part of the National Championship Air Race family, they were a part of my family. My heart goes out to their own families and to all of the spectators and fans who have so enthusiastically supported us this week.”

When Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority's board of trustees voted to discontinue the event

A live stream footage captured the incident, revealing how terrified onlookers screamed at the sight of the crash. Months ago, theReno-Tahoe Airport Authority's board of trustees voted to discontinue the event over safety issues after a pilot died last year as a result of a plane crash, according to The US Sun. It had planned to celebrate the 60-year anniversary with an air show instead.

The board’s decision was also fuelled by economic challenges, after the insurance costs reached $1.3million. "We've very publicly stated that we hope to stay here forever," RARA Chief Operating Officer Tony Logoteta said after the decision. "But sometimes things change and things don't go exactly as we planned or hoped.”