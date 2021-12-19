Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Two rockets hit Baghdad's Green Zone, where US embassy is located: Iraqi army

Security forces started an investigation to detect the launch site. (Photo via social media)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 07:27 AM IST
Reuters |

Two Katyusha rockets hit Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, Iraq's state news agency reported early on Sunday citing security forces.

One rocket was destroyed in the air by the C-RAM defense system and the other landed near the zone's festivals arena damaging two cars, the report added. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Security forces started an investigation to detect the launch site, the agency reported.

The Green Zone hosts foreign embassies, including the US embassy, and government buildings and is regularly the target of rockets fired by groups that US and Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran.

