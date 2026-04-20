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Two teens arrested over attempted arson attack at synagogue in London

The attack on Kenton United Synagogue was the latest in a series of arson incidents targeting Jewish sites across the capital in recent weeks.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 02:47 pm IST
Reuters |
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British police said on Monday they arrested two people over an attempted arson attack on a synagogue in north London over the weekend, as counter-terrorism officers probe possible links between a series of recent attacks on Jewish targets and Iran.

On Friday night, police said there was an attempted arson attack on a business premises linked to the Jewish community.(AFP)

A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were taken into custody overnight in connection with the incident, which occurred early on Sunday morning, the police said. The fire caused minor smoke damage to an internal room and no injuries were reported.

The attack on Kenton United Synagogue was the latest in a series of arson incidents targeting Jewish sites across the capital in recent weeks.

On Friday night, police said there was an attempted arson attack on a business premises linked to the Jewish community. Earlier last week, two suspects were arrested over an attempted arson attack at another synagogue in the capital.

Last month, several ambulances belonging to the Jewish volunteer emergency service Hatzola were set alight while parked near a synagogue in the Golders Green area of north London.

 
london united kingdom uk police
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