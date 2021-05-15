Home / World News / Two tornadoes kill at least 7 in China; over 200 injured
Two tornadoes kill at least 7 in China; over 200 injured

China's official Xinhua News Agency reported that the tornado hit Wuhan at about 8:40 p.m. It toppled construction site sheds and snapped several trees, Xinhua said, citing a local government.
AP | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 05:56 AM IST
State media said one person died and 21 were injured in another tornado in Jiangsu province.(AFP file photo. Representative image)

Two tornadoes have killed at least seven people in China and left more than 200 others injured.

The Wuhan city government on Saturday said that six people had died and 218 were injured after a Friday night tornado.

State media said one person died and 21 were injured in another tornado in Jiangsu province.

China's official Xinhua News Agency reported that the tornado hit Wuhan at about 8:40 p.m. It toppled construction site sheds and snapped several trees, Xinhua said, citing a local government.

