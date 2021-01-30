IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / UAE amends citizenship law for expatriates. All you need to know.
The UAE's Prime Minister and ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said this change was made to attract and retain individuals with specialised skills
The UAE's Prime Minister and ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said this change was made to attract and retain individuals with specialised skills
world news

UAE amends citizenship law for expatriates. All you need to know.

  • The changes to the law on nationality and passports will allow expatriates to become dual citizens for the first time. Dual citizenship was earlier banned in the Emirates.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:41 PM IST

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday announced the Emirati Nationality Law has been amended to grant citizenship to expatriates. The UAE's Prime Minister and ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said this change was made to attract and retain individuals with specialised skills. “We adopted law amendments that allow granting the UAE citizenship to investors, specialized talents & professionals including scientists, doctors, engineers, artists, authors and their families. The new directives aim to attract talents that contribute to our development journey,” he tweeted.

The changes to the law on nationality and passports will allow expatriates to become dual citizens for the first time. Dual citizenship was earlier banned in the Emirates. To become an Emirati citizen, the expatriates have to swear an oath of allegiance, abide by local laws. In case of loss or gain of another citizenship, the authorities have to be informed without fail.

Bloomberg reported that there’s no clarity on whether the rights of the newly-minted citizens will be at par with those who are born Emirati.

Who is eligible for UAE's citizenship?

Investors, doctors, scientists or researchers, creative talents like authors, inventors and their families are eligible to be nominated for citizenship by the UAE cabinet, local emiri or rulers’ courts, and executive councils of the seven emirates.

What are the requirements for an Emirati citizenship?

Besides a few common ones, most requirements are field-specific.

Doctors - They must either specialise in unique scientific discipline or in others that are highly required in the UAE. The applicant needs to have contributed to studies and research of scientific value, possess a practical experience of not less than 10 years, and obtain a membership to a reputable organisation in their field of specialisation.

Scientists - Those applying as scientists are required to be active researcher in a university or a research centre or in the private sector, with a practical experience of not less than 10 years. They also should have significant contributions in the scientific field such as winning a prestigious scientific award or securing substantial funding for their research in the past 10 years. It is also mandatory to obtain a recommendation letter from recognised scientific institutions in the UAE.

Creative talents - Intellectuals and artists should be pioneers in the culture and art fields and winners of one or more international award(s). A recommendation letter from related government entities is mandatory as well.

Inventors - They are required to obtain one or more patents approved by the UAE’s ministry of economy or from any reputable international body, in addition to a mandatory recommendation letter from the ministry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uae uae expat citizenship law united arab emirates
app
Close
Technicians work at a genetic testing laboratory of BGI, formerly known as Beijing Genomics Institute, in Kunming, Yunnan province.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Technicians work at a genetic testing laboratory of BGI, formerly known as Beijing Genomics Institute, in Kunming, Yunnan province.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

China gene firm providing worldwide Covid-19 tests worked with Chinese military

Reuters, Sydney
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:13 PM IST
BGI Group has sold millions of Covid-19 test kits outside China since the coronavirus outbreak, including to Europe, Australia and the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. Health insurance giant Blue Shield of California will be the outside administrator tasked with ramping up the state's coronavirus vaccine delivery system, which to date has been slow, stilted and plagued by confusion, the state health agency said in a statement Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. Health insurance giant Blue Shield of California will be the outside administrator tasked with ramping up the state's coronavirus vaccine delivery system, which to date has been slow, stilted and plagued by confusion, the state health agency said in a statement Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)(AP)
world news

Fresh data show toll South African coronavirus variant takes on vaccine efficacy

Reuters, Chicago
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:01 PM IST
  • The vaccines from Novavax Inc and Johnson & Johnson were significantly less effective at preventing Covid-19 in trial participants in South Africa, where the potent new variant is widespread, compared with countries in which this mutation is still rare.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Washington: President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Washington. AP/PTI(AP01_30_2021_000014A)(AP)
Washington: President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Washington. AP/PTI(AP01_30_2021_000014A)(AP)
world news

Biden warns of growing cost of delay on economic aid plan

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:52 PM IST
US President Joe Biden signalled on Friday for the first time that he's willing to move ahead without Republicans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UAE's Prime Minister and ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said this change was made to attract and retain individuals with specialised skills
The UAE's Prime Minister and ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said this change was made to attract and retain individuals with specialised skills
world news

UAE amends citizenship law for expatriates. All you need to know.

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • The changes to the law on nationality and passports will allow expatriates to become dual citizens for the first time. Dual citizenship was earlier banned in the Emirates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On January 26, in an attempt to woo South Korea, Chinese President Xi Jinping called up President Moon Jae-in to show his support to inter-Korea dialogue and talks between the US and North Korea.(AFP)
On January 26, in an attempt to woo South Korea, Chinese President Xi Jinping called up President Moon Jae-in to show his support to inter-Korea dialogue and talks between the US and North Korea.(AFP)
world news

Strengthening of US-South Korea ties cause concerns in China

ANI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:38 PM IST
According to a report by South China Morning Post, in an early sign of a stronger alliance under President Joe Biden's administration, South Korea Defence Minister Suh Wook has announced that the annual spring military exercises with the US would be resumed this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raisi said travellers arriving from Europe should be holding negative test results, will be tested again and will have to self-quarantine even if their test is negative, state media reported. (Representative Image)(AP)
Raisi said travellers arriving from Europe should be holding negative test results, will be tested again and will have to self-quarantine even if their test is negative, state media reported. (Representative Image)(AP)
world news

Iran imposes mandatory quarantine for travellers from Europe

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Travellers from other regions, including neighbouring countries, will have to have tested negative before arrival in the country, Alireza Raisi, spokesman for the national coronavirus task force, said on state TV.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk out of Taoyuan General Hospital, where a cluster of coronavirus infections was detected, in Taoyuan, Taiwan.(REUTERS)
People walk out of Taoyuan General Hospital, where a cluster of coronavirus infections was detected, in Taoyuan, Taiwan.(REUTERS)
world news

Taiwan reported first Covid-19 death in 8 months, from local cluster

Reuters, Taiwan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:38 PM IST
The government has instituted measures to control the outbreak, putting more than 4,000 people in quarantine and cancelling large-scale events ahead of Lunar New Year holiday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The embassy release further informed that it is issuing visas of all categories to enter Russia. (Representative Image)(ANI)
The embassy release further informed that it is issuing visas of all categories to enter Russia. (Representative Image)(ANI)
world news

Russia restores international air traffic on reciprocal basis with other nations

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:28 PM IST
The flight between New Delhi and Moscow is expected to be operated twice a week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai, said on Twitter the new steps were aimed at attracting skilled professionals to help in the development of the emirates. (TWITTER/@HHShkMohd).
UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai, said on Twitter the new steps were aimed at attracting skilled professionals to help in the development of the emirates. (TWITTER/@HHShkMohd).
world news

UAE amends laws to grant citizenship to expatriates with special skills, talents

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • The UAE is home to 3.42 million Indians, one of the largest concentrations of expatriates in West Asia. Experts believe the recent normalisation of ties between Israel and the UAE could open up new opportunities for trilateral cooperation with India, which has close relations with both countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UAE is home to over 9 million people, only a tenth of them citizens.(AP)
The UAE is home to over 9 million people, only a tenth of them citizens.(AP)
world news

UAE plans to offer citizenship to select group of foreigners in a rare move

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:54 PM IST
The announcement said the offer could apply to artists, authors, doctors, engineers and scientists, as well as their families.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A portrait of the Wall Street Journal's reporter Daniel Pearl stands with a candle at the altar at Fleet Street's journalists chapel.(REUTERS)
A portrait of the Wall Street Journal's reporter Daniel Pearl stands with a candle at the altar at Fleet Street's journalists chapel.(REUTERS)
world news

Daniel Pearl murder: Where does the case now stand amid US pressure

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:42 PM IST
On Thursday, Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered the release of all accused involved in the murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The EU further fanned political tensions with the UK Friday by also seeking to limit exports to Northern Ireland before retreating hours later after a backlash over the move.(REUTERS)
The EU further fanned political tensions with the UK Friday by also seeking to limit exports to Northern Ireland before retreating hours later after a backlash over the move.(REUTERS)
world news

EU in ‘damage control’ as bloc turns to vaccine export curbs

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:32 PM IST
The bloc’s executive arm announced on Friday that vaccine makers including AstraZeneca must obtain prior authorization before sending shots manufactured in the bloc to other countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the National Guard march towards the US Capitol in Washington, DC(Bloomberg)
Members of the National Guard march towards the US Capitol in Washington, DC(Bloomberg)
world news

Capitol Police tighten Congress security in era of rising threats

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Capitol Police officers will be stationed at Washington-area airports and the city's Union Station train depot on busy travel days, the acting House sergeant at arms said in a memo obtained Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Voronkov said there are children from 60 countries in the camps who are the responsibility of their member states, not of Syria or the groups that control the camps. Kurdish fighters are guarding Al-Hol and other camps as well as thousands of Islamic State fighters and boys in prisons. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
Voronkov said there are children from 60 countries in the camps who are the responsibility of their member states, not of Syria or the groups that control the camps. Kurdish fighters are guarding Al-Hol and other camps as well as thousands of Islamic State fighters and boys in prisons. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
world news

UN urges countries to repatriate 27,000 children from Syria

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Vladimir Voronkov told an informal meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday that “the horrific situation of the children in Al Hol (camp) is one of the most pressing issues in the world today.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A member of medical staff uses a pipette to process Covid-19 test samples.(Bloomberg)
A member of medical staff uses a pipette to process Covid-19 test samples.(Bloomberg)
world news

World Bank commits $12 billion for vaccinations in Africa

Bloomberg, Africa
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:14 PM IST
The World Bank money will be in the form of grants or on “highly concessional terms.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP