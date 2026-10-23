UAE closes all Umm al Quwain beaches after tanker oil spill

The United Arab Emirates has temporarily closed all beaches and coastal areas in Umm al Quwain after a tanker oil spill affected the emirate's coastline, the country's Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said on Friday.

Survey operations are underway as a precautionary measure to assess the situation. (Representational image)

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The ministry said its monitoring system had detected the spill, while residents in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm al Quwain had reported unpleasant odours.

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The odours reported by residents did not pose any health risks, the ministry said.

All beaches and coastal areas in Umm al Quwain will remain closed until technical teams complete their assessments and determine the safety measures required to protect the marine environment.

Survey operations are underway as a precautionary measure to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the marine environment, the ministry added.